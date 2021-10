Whether it's wrestling or playing a role in a movie, to CJ Perry, acting is acting. Signed by WWE in June of 2013, CJ Perry (Lana) made her name in the company as the Russian manager of Rusev (Miro in AEW). In 2015, she broke away from Rusev and began a romantic angle with Dolph Ziggler. She would, however, return to managing her then-real-life fiance just under one year later.