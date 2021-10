HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday will likely look very similar to Tuesday when it comes to cloud cover, but at least temperatures will climb a couple of degrees. After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds at times. We also could see a few stray showers at times. Just like yesterday, I think it’s a day to keep the umbrella in the car, but I don’t think you will need it. Highs should top out close to 80 this afternoon. We’ll drop into the low 60s overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

HAZARD, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO