CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Expert View: How to build 'mutually beneficial' employer-university relationships

By Hilary Burns
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relationships between colleges and employers are crucial for developing the future workforce. But not all partnerships are created equal, said Brian K. Fitzgerald, CEO of the Business-Higher Education Forum.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WABE

Businesses should build DEI into their mission, says employment culture expert

Stephen Paskoff, the president and CEO of the Atlanta-based training company Employment Learning Innovations (ELI), says employers often make the mistake of not linking diversity, equity and inclusion to their organization’s mission, vision and values. Paskoff, an author whose writings have focused on workplace compliance and professional operations, was a...
ATLANTA, GA
informnny.com

Ask the Expert: Tips for choosing your next employer

Ashley Backus of Northern Credit Union has expert tips for choosing your next employer in this segment of Ask the Expert. Some things to consider during your job search include the following:. Do your personal values align with the organization?. Does the employer give back to the community?. Does the...
JOBS
HRmagazine.co.uk

Rethinking the employer/employee relationship post-furlough

Many businesses have changed, as may have those employees returning from long periods away from work. Given the severity of the pandemic, what was intended to be a short-term emergency measure became something more integral to the UK’s workplace landscape. Everyone now knows what furlough means. Much has changed within...
WORLD
Fast Casual

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN LOCAL COMMUNITIES

Lately we've been thinking about the intricate web of connections that unites our communities and cities. Helping your franchisees know their trade area means knowing a lot about your target market, of course, but there's so much more to success than marketing demographics. How do you position your brands to feel like an integral part of each neighborhood?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

Considering buying property off the plan? Here are 6 crucial steps to protect yourself

Buying property is the largest personal investment decision most Australians will ever make. With pricing for standalone houses rising dramatically in many capital cities, more people are looking to buy apartments. Buying an off the plan apartment can be one way to enter the property market. Buying off the plan means consumers commit to buying a property, at today’s prices, before it’s built. Settlement happens once construction is finished. This approach comes with risks and challenges — but following six key steps can help consumers protect themselves. Three key challenges If you’re an off the plan apartment buyer, you face three key challenges....
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Experts on strategies servicers should employ in 2022

Today’s HousingWire Daily features an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies they should employ in 2022. During this conversation, CoreLogic’s chief economist Frank Nothaft, its senior leader of advanced delivery engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, the company’s...
REAL ESTATE
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jacksonville Business Journal

CSI Companies Announces Josh Bowling as Chief Financial Officer

Leading national workforce solutions firm, CSI Companies, announced today the promotion of Josh Bowling from Vice President – Accounting & Finance to Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Bowling will oversee and manage all financial planning and strategic economic endeavors. His 15+ years of financial oversight experience will play an integral part in CSI’s future growth and success. Bowling joined CSI in October 2020, where he was responsible for accounting and finance operations. Under his leadership, he has enhanced internal controls and developed more efficient processes which helped to expedite growth and increase profitability. An MBA graduate from the University of North Florida, he started his career at KPMG, spending over 4 years in its audit practice. Prior to CSI, he spent 10 years at Regency Centers where he most recently held the position of Senior Manager of Joint Venture Reporting. Over the course of his career, he has served in various financial and accounting capacities and has valuable experience in financial oversight and reporting practices. The news comes with great excitement from the leadership team at CSI. “The growth that we are experiencing within CSI requires a high level of strategic financial vision,” said Chris Flakus, Chief Executive Officer of CSI Companies. “Josh is a vital addition to the executive team at CSI and I am confident that his contributions will allow the company to reach new heights.” “I’m honored to accept this role at such a pivotal point in CSI’s history,” said Josh Bowling. “I look forward to working closely with our talented leadership team to build upon the company’s strong momentum and financial position. As CSI continues to evolve, my focus will be to help accelerate business growth and maximize value for our stakeholders.” Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, CSI Companies partners with organizations nationwide to deliver solutions-focused workforce services. As a boutique division of RGF Staffing, one of the world’s largest providers of HR services, we have the resources necessary to scale with any enterprise, yet are small enough to maintain the agility, personal service and remarkable experience we’ve become known for over the past 27 years. This is your workforce, and your business... reimagined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

The List: First Coast's largest independent insurance agencies

This week’s Jacksonville Business Journal lists the largest independent insurance agencies ranked by area employees. The full Top 50 List is available only to subscribers. Don’t subscribe? Sign up today. Digital subscribers can view the entire Top 50 List online. Subscribers can also view additional records and expanded company information such as the firms’ practice areas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
800
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville

Comments / 0

Community Policy