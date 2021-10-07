Expert View: How to build 'mutually beneficial' employer-university relationships

Leading national workforce solutions firm, CSI Companies, announced today the promotion of Josh Bowling from Vice President – Accounting & Finance to Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Bowling will oversee and manage all financial planning and strategic economic endeavors. His 15+ years of financial oversight experience will play an integral part in CSI’s future growth and success. Bowling joined CSI in October 2020, where he was responsible for accounting and finance operations. Under his leadership, he has enhanced internal controls and developed more efficient processes which helped to expedite growth and increase profitability. An MBA graduate from the University of North Florida, he started his career at KPMG, spending over 4 years in its audit practice. Prior to CSI, he spent 10 years at Regency Centers where he most recently held the position of Senior Manager of Joint Venture Reporting. Over the course of his career, he has served in various financial and accounting capacities and has valuable experience in financial oversight and reporting practices. The news comes with great excitement from the leadership team at CSI. “The growth that we are experiencing within CSI requires a high level of strategic financial vision,” said Chris Flakus, Chief Executive Officer of CSI Companies. “Josh is a vital addition to the executive team at CSI and I am confident that his contributions will allow the company to reach new heights.” “I’m honored to accept this role at such a pivotal point in CSI’s history,” said Josh Bowling. “I look forward to working closely with our talented leadership team to build upon the company’s strong momentum and financial position. As CSI continues to evolve, my focus will be to help accelerate business growth and maximize value for our stakeholders.” Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, CSI Companies partners with organizations nationwide to deliver solutions-focused workforce services. As a boutique division of RGF Staffing, one of the world’s largest providers of HR services, we have the resources necessary to scale with any enterprise, yet are small enough to maintain the agility, personal service and remarkable experience we’ve become known for over the past 27 years. This is your workforce, and your business... reimagined.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO