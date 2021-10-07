CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Publications

mpdc.dc.gov
 7 days ago

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at approximately 5:04 pm, Mr. Kiwyon Maddox was shot and killed in the 2100 block of 16th Street, SE. The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the... 08/10/2021. On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at approximately 4:28 pm, Ms. Kendall Brown was shot and killed in the 3000...

mpdc.dc.gov

mpdc.dc.gov

Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3900 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 3900 block of 16th Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residential...
Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Girl Left for Dead by Roommates

We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
CBS Minnesota

Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder and attempted murder in the St. Paul bar shooting last weekend has a long criminal history, and court records show 33-year-old Terry Brown should never have had a gun. It appears that at every turn Brown was given breaks by the system, breaks that allowed him to be free to go into the Seventh Street Truck bar Saturday night. In 2018, Brown was charged with a felony for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case. He had a long record, with felonies including a 2016 conviction for violating the same no-contact order. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hernandosun.com

Neighbor complaints spur drug raid, arrest

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff Office (HCSO) Vice and Drug Unit seized a cache of illegal drugs and arrested one woman during a raid on a residence in Weeki Wachee on Oct. 5. The raid took place in response to several complaints of drug activity at the home from other neighborhood residents.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
NewsBreak
goldrushcam.com

Sureños Gang Member Sentenced to 120 Months in Federal Prison for Brandishing a Firearm While Committing a Carjacking and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

September 30, 2021 - Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Orlando Raul Rodriguez, a/k/a “Toon,” age 31, of. Yakima, Washington, was sentenced on September 27, 2021, after having pleaded guilty on June 22, 2021, of brandishing a firearm while...
Shore News Network

Two arrested for shooting death of 23-year-old Sonja Stahl

OCALA, FL – On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the 2600 block of SE 56th Street, Ocala in reference to a shooting which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sonja Stahl. Through interviews with witnesses and preliminary investigation it...
OCALA, FL

