Art Matters LXIX: Reflections on various art media, why use pastel, part 22
Mary Cassatt- Becomes her own woman and buys her own Chateau. A while ago we began an exploration of two-dimensional art media and have been focusing on the lesser-known medium of pastel. Currently, a look at a second famous woman pastelist-Mary Cassatt (Rosalba Carriera of Venice who was already discussed at length was first.) Pastels’ origins lead back to northern Italy during the Renaissance: To date, we’ve reviewed Renaissance and Mannerist pastel artists including Da Vinci continuing on into the Rococo Era, after which the use of pastels faded until it’s rediscovery by Degas and Whistler, two important Impressionists, along with today’s artist-Cassatt.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0