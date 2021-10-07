CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest 80 years later

By Richard Roman, Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Meyer
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8wYZ_0cK36Zch00

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – On Wednesday, Navy Steward’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus Garcia, who died at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago was finally laid to rest in a ceremony in San Diego, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Garcia a native of Guam, was 21-years-old when he died serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in 1941, at the time of Japan’s infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

Almost 10,000 National Grid customers affected by outage in Warren, Essex, Washington counties

Among hundreds of unidentified sailors with other service members who were killed in the battle, remained without official identification for decades, like Garcia, buried in Honolulu during the war.

The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agencies in 2021, exhumed the unknown remains of fallen service members and began reexamining them with modern forensic technology , identifying each one by one, finally confirming to loved ones that their family members died in the battle.

While the majority of Garcia’s family still live in Guam, the sailor’s relatives in San Diego held a mass before Wednesday’s burial.

Lane blocked due to crash on I-90 Thruway in Albany

Garcia’s name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with others who are still missing from World War II. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The DPAA website details the USS Oklahoma Project and efforts to account for missing military members.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Sailor from Markesan accounted for in Pearl Harbor attack, to be buried on Nov. 8

MARKESAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Navy Hospital Apprentice from Markesan has been accounted for from the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7. According to officials, Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly was accounted for on Feb. 11, 2021. He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which received multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. 429 crewmen died from the attack on the ship, including Connolly.
MARKESAN, WI
KCRA.com

Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville laid to rest at Virginia cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. — A U.S. Marine from Roseville who was among the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport explosion was laid to rest in Virginia on Wednesday. In a video shared with KCRA 3 by nonprofit group Honoring Our Fallen, a horse-drawn caisson was followed by fellow Marines marching behind at the Arlington National Cemetery to remember Sgt. Nicole Gee. The military band played as Gee's casket was brought to its final resting place.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
1011now.com

Nebraska Marine laid to rest 78 years after being killed in action

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. Marine from Nebraska was to be laid to rest in Columbus on Wednesday, 78 years after he was killed in action during a battle in World War II. According to the nonprofit MIA/KIA recovery organization History Flight Inc., John Paul “Jack” Langan fought in The Battle of Tarawa in November 1943 in the Pacific. The battle was code-named Operation Galvanic. Nearly 6,400 Americans, Japanese, and Koreans who were Japanese slave laborers died in the fighting.
COLUMBUS, NE
Santa Maria Times

Hanford Marine killed in World War II laid to rest with honors

The remains of a Marine killed in World War II have been returned to Hanford eight years after being found on the Pacific island where he lost his life. After a ceremony Monday that took place in the church of his youth, Pfc. Royal L. Waltz was laid to rest among family at Grangeville Cemetery.
HANFORD, CA
News 12

Sleepy Hollow mourns loss of 100-year-old decorated Pearl Harbor survivor

The Sleepy Hollow community is mourning the loss of a decorated Pearl Harbor survivor and beloved longtime resident. Nearly nine months after Sleepy Hollow residents gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday, they are now mourning the loss of Pearl Harbor survivor Armando "Chick" Galella. The Bronze Star recipient was a...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Fallen WWII veteran laid to rest

Staunton native Willard R. Best Sr.’s body returned home after 75 years. On Sept. 24, a processional was held for fallen World War II veteran and Staunton native Willard R. Best, who lost his life in combat at age 24 on Aug. 24, 1944. After his body had been missing...
STAUNTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Garcia
foxsanantonio.com

Remains of Pearl Harbor sailor identified, finally coming home

WASHINGTON – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that a Navy Seaman from Texas, killed during World War II, has been accounted for and is finally coming home. On Dec. 7, 1941, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles L. Saunders, 18, of Winnie, Texas, was assigned to the battleship...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Sailors#Navy Steward#National Grid#The U S Defense Pow#Dpaa#The Uss Oklahoma Project#News10 Florida#Delmar Bank#Covid
spectrumnews1.com

After missing for 77 years, Maine WWII pilot laid to rest in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET — More than 100 people gathered here on Saturday to honor the service of 2nd Lt. Ernest Vienneau, a pilot killed in action during WWII whose remains had been missing since 1944 and were only recently returned to his family for burial. In the shadow of Mt. Katahdin, family,...
MAINE STATE
fox13news.com

Unclaimed veterans laid to rest in Sarasota

One was a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam war. The other served in Korea. They didn’t know one another, but the two unclaimed veterans were buried at Sarasota National Cemetery.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
World War II
foxbangor.com

WWII airman Lt. Ernest Vienneau laid to rest Saturday morning

EAST MILLINOCKET — WWII airman Lt. Ernest Vienneau was laid to rest Saturday morning. The airman was transported from Massachusetts to Millinocket on Saturday, October 2nd, and on Saturday family and friends gathered for Vienneau’s mass service at St. Martin Catholic Church and his funeral service is Millinocket. American Legion...
MILLINOCKET, ME
CBS Minnesota

After 78 Years, Remains Of Minnesota Airman Killed In WWII Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly 80 years, the remains of a 23-year-old southern Minnesota airman killed during WWII have been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen were identified over the summer. Peterson, of Brownton, is scheduled to be buried in Glencoe later this month. According to a statement, Petersen was serving with the 345th Bombardment Squadron when he was killed on Aug. 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries north of Bucharest, Romania. (credit: The Defense POW/MIA...
MINNESOTA STATE
wrde.com

Lieutenant George Johnson Will Be Laid To Rest In Seaford Saturday After Remains Were Missing For 76 Years

SEAFORD, Del.- George Johnson's remains have been multiple places and confused as someone else since he was killed in combat in 1944. That someone was else was Staff Sergeant Jack Busch. The remains were buried in Upstate New York. As people were working in the cemetery, Busch's and Johnson's crosses were mixed up causing a 76-year case of mistaken identity. His niece Judi Thoroughgood received the call with news she never expected.
SEAFORD, DE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

2K+
Followers
774
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy