President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to boost natural gas supplies abroad, after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records. Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Putin said Russia was ready to meet new orders from buyers for higher volumes. "If they ask us to increase more, we are ready to do so," Putin said, adding that Russia is increasing supplies "as much as our partners are asking us." Europe is facing a gas crisis leading up to the coldest season of the year, with a surge in prices and depleting reserves caused by a cold end to last winter.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO