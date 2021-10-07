Allied with Amgen and backed by $500M, Neumora brings data science to brain drugs
This year is shaping up to be a big one for neuroscience, with new drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraine, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease reaching the market to succeed medicines that in some cases are decades old. But look closer and the wins come with caveats. The schizophrenia therapy is a combination product whose antipsychotic component still poses serious side effect risks. As for Alzheimer’s drug Adhuhelm, its mixed clinical trials record is stymying prescription decisions and insurance coverage despite the therapy’s FDA approval.medcitynews.com
