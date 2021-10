It’s time to trade in your sweat pants for a ’20s meets the ’90s trend, according to Harper Bazaar magazine. Look for more sequins this season and pair colors like pink and yellow. Wear color in unexpected assortments such as red socks with open shoes. Pair it with leather or go all knit! Either way everything is more tailored for the fall. The joggers may be fading but comfort is still key as is the convenience of no buttons. Look for plenty of two-piece knits and ski sweaters. The new ’20s is relaxed with a ’90s matchup. Take a Flapper or lace dress, pair with a ball cap, and top with a tailored coat for a mixed grunge ’90s flair!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO