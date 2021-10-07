The Guilty had no action scenes, but it made my heart race

Horse girls. Wolf girls. Girls who role-played Warriors at recess. If you haven’t thought about this particular subtype of kid since fifth grade, sorry for this trailer, because it’s about to unlock something. In the upcoming movie Wolf, George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp play young adults at conversion therapy for “species dysphoria,” meaning they feel that they are different species of animal trapped in human bodies. The trailer depicts this metaphorical conceit as something halfway between The Lobster in reverse and Boy Erased but for otherkin, as if George MacKay saw Lucas Hedges’s performance and ripped his shirt off and said “Bet.” In real life, the online otherkin community’s use of “trapped in the wrong body,” “trans-species,” and “spirit animal” terminology is way too complicated to get into here, and Wolf’s conversion therapy appears similarly thorny, especially as the lead characters are cis and apparently straight. Still, the trailer is worth it for the all-fours play between Depp (wildcatkin) and MacKay (wolfkin); we just hope they had good kneepads. Where was this representation when Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme needed it? On all levels except the physical, we stan Wolf.

