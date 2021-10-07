CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Guilty had no action scenes, but it made my heart race

By Lauren Batterbee
thecentraltrend.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter I watch a movie or finish a TV series I like, I tend to either look up the show’s Instagram, the individual actors’ Instagram, or both. After I watched The Guilty, I went to the show’s Instagram, and I found a post that summed up my whole viewing experience. It was a collage of different emotions shown through the main character, and I went through every single one of them.

thecentraltrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Vulture

Oh My God They Made Boy Erased for Otherkin

Horse girls. Wolf girls. Girls who role-played Warriors at recess. If you haven’t thought about this particular subtype of kid since fifth grade, sorry for this trailer, because it’s about to unlock something. In the upcoming movie Wolf, George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp play young adults at conversion therapy for “species dysphoria,” meaning they feel that they are different species of animal trapped in human bodies. The trailer depicts this metaphorical conceit as something halfway between The Lobster in reverse and Boy Erased but for otherkin, as if George MacKay saw Lucas Hedges’s performance and ripped his shirt off and said “Bet.” In real life, the online otherkin community’s use of “trapped in the wrong body,” “trans-species,” and “spirit animal” terminology is way too complicated to get into here, and Wolf’s conversion therapy appears similarly thorny, especially as the lead characters are cis and apparently straight. Still, the trailer is worth it for the all-fours play between Depp (wildcatkin) and MacKay (wolfkin); we just hope they had good kneepads. Where was this representation when Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme needed it? On all levels except the physical, we stan Wolf.
MOVIES
cnyhomepage.com

Which horror villain makes your heart race? Find out now

(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis not the season for jolly and merry but creepy and scary. With Halloween right around the corner, fans of the holiday are getting in the mood. While costumes are flying off the shelves, scary movies are invading the theaters. And that begs the question… which scary movie villain is the scariest of all time?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Paige
Variety

‘The Tender Bar’ Trailer: Ben Affleck Is an Inspirational Uncle in George Clooney’s Coming-of-Age Drama

Ben Affleck shines as a loving uncle in the first trailer for George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar.” The Amazon Studios film is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer’s coming-of-age story of the same name. The 2005 memoir centers on Moehringer (played by Daniel Ranieri as a child and Tye Sheridan as a young adult), who finds a father figure in his bartender uncle and the patrons of his bar, who take him to the beach, to ballgames and ultimately inside their inner circle. “I’m gonna always tell you the truth. Your father is a deadbeat,” Uncle Charlie says in the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Clarifies Altercation With LAPD After Ex-Girlfriend Popped Up At His Door

Los Angeles, CA – Tyga was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson at his California home early Monday morning (October 11). According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at Tyga’s residence in a rage around 3 a.m. ET and began screaming “at the top of her lungs” before he let her in and the incident allegedly turned physical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy