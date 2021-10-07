CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Class Clowns Might Also Be the Most Intelligent Students

river1037.com
 5 days ago

Were you the class clown in school? And did all the other kids think you were a genius for driving your teacher nuts? It turns out they might have been right. A recent study published in the “International Journal of Humor Research” says class clowns tend to be more intelligent than other students. Researchers found that funny kids often have better verbal reasoning skills, and higher levels of general knowledge.

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Is Your Child a Class Clown? New Study Connects Strong Sense of Humor with High Intelligence

New research indicates that being labeled a "class clown" may not be such a bad thing. From kindergarten all the way to senior year of college, there's always a handful of students that pride themselves on their witty sense of humor and perfectly timed jokes. These students are often labeled "class clowns" and shrugged off as attention seekers, but there's more to them than meets the eye. A recent study published in Humor: International Journal of Humor Research found that children who exhibit an excellent sense of humor may also be highly intelligent, confirming a long-believed connection between the two personality traits.
KIDS
IFLScience

"Class Clowns" May Actually Be The Smartest Kids In School, Study Suggests

Every classroom has its own spectrum of personalities. There’s the Cool Crew who throw the best parties, the Nerds who can answer any question and ace any test, and the Bad Kids who spend more time in detention than actual classes. And somewhere in between the bunch, there’s the Class Clown: the smart alec with a joke or a prank for any occasion, who the teacher just loved to hate.
SCIENCE
centraltimes.org

Survey shows improper student mask wearing present in most classes

Just below four incidents of improper mask wearing are noted by teachers in each class period, according to a new poll of 40 science class periods conducted by Central Times. One class period reported 11 cases of improper mask wearing. The poll was conducted after an administration meeting on Friday,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humor Research#Clowns#Class Clown
laloyolan.com

Congestion at front gate slows students headed to class

Now in the fifth week of school, students are noticing longer lines of traffic at the front gate by University Hall. The gate is located off of Lincoln Boulevard near the fountain at LMU’s main entrance. Students driving to campus must tap their OneCards to access campus. Although there are two lanes at the gate to minimize traffic, long lines persist.
TRAFFIC
Red and Black

OPINION: Overloaded virtual classes prohibit student growth

For the past three semesters, I’ve taken online classes. I had taken a few online classes prior, but this time it was different. Students and teachers were scrambling to adapt to fully online and even asynchronous learning. Personally, it was very convenient to be able to eliminate my commute time...
COLLEGES
hayshighguidon.com

Students learn German dances, culture in class

German students at Hays High got the chance to learn several German dances, along with their translations and cultural connections, for free on Friday, Sept. 24 in their classroom though a Zoom call with certified dance instructors Dr. Tim Folkerts and Melanie Folkerts, who was the previous Hays High German instructor.
THEATER & DANCE
thesuffolkjournal.com

Students face digital dilemma with return to in-person classes

Suffolk made the switch back to in person classes after most events were held online for a year and a half, but some aspects of virtual classes still look good to some students. In order for in-person classes to continue, Suffolk has made it clear to students that they are...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Longview News-Journal

Students with disabilities hope for 'new normal' in class

SALT LAKE CITY — Anna Stephens is a physics and astronomy student at the University of Utah. At first, she hated the idea of attending class remotely last school year. Stephens deals with chronic pain and fatigue. She’s also autistic and has ADHD. “In the past, I had not done...
EDUCATION
bigeasymagazine.com

How to Make the Most of Student Life

You can’t define the student lifestyle easily because you will find how it varies for each person. One person might enjoy lazing around on the campus lawn with friends while another likes to read the campus newspaper in the local coffee shop. What student life means for one person will differ from the next. Since you want an education, you might as well learn as much as you can from it in the process. Use it to enrich your life and enjoy the time there.
EDUCATION
scaddistrict.com

What do students wear to class?

Ever wondered why students in certain majors dress a certain way or what influenced a particular student’s fashion choices? Have you ever worked up the courage to ask?. Posing such personal questions to a total stranger is not for everyone; it can be nerve-racking and uncomfortable. We totally get it! That’s why we asked these questions for you—so you can learn the reasons behind your peers’ style choices without going through all the awkwardness. You’re welcome.
SAVANNAH, GA
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
coloradopols.com

A Few Dozen Anti-Vaxxers Anti-Vaxx With Themselves

The much-ballyhooed Colorado Freedom of Choice Rally yesterday, a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates becoming increasingly prevalent throughout society from employers to entertainment venues, attracted a crowd that–sorry to say–will not be sufficient to launch the glorious anti-vaxxer revolution. But even in a state where a solid majority support vaccine mandates for health care and public-facing government workers, the noisy minority has the opportunity to make their allotment of noise:
ADVOCACY
parkbugle.org

Como students glad to resume in-class school

After more than a year of distance learning, optional in-person attendance last spring and a long summer break; Como Park High School students returned to live, in-school instruction on Sept. 9. Despite the St. Paul School District’s late cancellation of bus transportation for Como students due to a driver shortage,...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy