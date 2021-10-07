Class Clowns Might Also Be the Most Intelligent Students

You can’t define the student lifestyle easily because you will find how it varies for each person. One person might enjoy lazing around on the campus lawn with friends while another likes to read the campus newspaper in the local coffee shop. What student life means for one person will differ from the next. Since you want an education, you might as well learn as much as you can from it in the process. Use it to enrich your life and enjoy the time there.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO