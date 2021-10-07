Class Clowns Might Also Be the Most Intelligent Students
Were you the class clown in school? And did all the other kids think you were a genius for driving your teacher nuts? It turns out they might have been right. A recent study published in the “International Journal of Humor Research” says class clowns tend to be more intelligent than other students. Researchers found that funny kids often have better verbal reasoning skills, and higher levels of general knowledge.www.river1037.com
