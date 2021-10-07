CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm with a few showers or storms possible late afternoon Thursday

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the lower 60’s. Sunshine with increasing clouds this afternoon. Spotty thunderstorm chance, 30% into the mid to late. Isolated shower or storm tonight. Mainly cloudy. Low in the lower 60’s. DAMP INTO FRIDAY, SPOTTY SHOWER SATURDAY. Chance for showers tomorrow morning, with...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

Showers and Storms Likely for the Next Few Days

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday starts a stretch of some really wet days here across Central Texas as tropical moisture from Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific is being pulled over our area. That's combining with our next storm system to keep rain chances high starting today and continuing through Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of Central Texas through Thursday due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon#60#70
nbc15.com

First Alert: Showers and a few storms return Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s finally Fall - at least, it felt like it Tuesday afternoon! Clouds and a bit of mist were left behind from Monday’s low-pressure system. Clouds stick around tonight and tomorrow before another round of rain moves in Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the lower 50s with a light westerly wind.
MADISON, WI
KCBD

Wind and severe storms possible late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weather system, similar to last Sunday’s, will bring more wind, dust, and possibly severe storms, to the South Plains area this afternoon and evening. The main energy of the system, a tightly wound low pressure area, will track from northern Arizona to eastern Colorado. A...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Staying warm and dry Wednesday, rain chances rising to end the week

A sprinkle or a stray shower is possible this evening with plenty of clouds around. The clouds clear out into the night with patchy fog possible. Lows will drop to the mid-50s by daybreak Wednesday. WEDNESDAY. Another beautiful and unseasonably warm day Wednesday. Some patchy fog is possible in the...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Partly cloudy skies with potential for isolated showers

(WYTV) – Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with the chance for a couple of isolated pop-up showers or thunderstorms later in the day. It will warm up with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Watch Out For Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.   (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Summer-Like Stretch Ahead As Temperatures Hover Around 80

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is a “rinse and repeat” kind of day, with clouds in the forecast in addition to mild afternoon temperatures. An east wind could drive in a few showers this morning and again during the afternoon. As winds gradually shift, warmer and sunnier days kick off in the middle of the week. Then, a taste of summer returns as highs climb into the upper 70’s on Wednesday and around 80 degrees on Thursday. Thursday will be comfy humidity-wise and looks like a great evening for the Birds game at the Linc. Friday and Saturday will make for a three-day stretch of 80’s, despite the average date of our last 80-degree day in Philly having already passed, which was on Oct. 7. It’ll be muggy on Friday and shower and thunderstorm chances materialize on Saturday as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Behind this front, much cooler and crisp fall air will overtake the area by Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy