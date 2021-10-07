Warm with a few showers or storms possible late afternoon Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is a “rinse and repeat” kind of day, with clouds in the forecast in addition to mild afternoon temperatures. An east wind could drive in a few showers this morning and again during the afternoon. As winds gradually shift, warmer and sunnier days kick off in the middle of the week. Then, a taste of summer returns as highs climb into the upper 70’s on Wednesday and around 80 degrees on Thursday. Thursday will be comfy humidity-wise and looks like a great evening for the Birds game at the Linc. Friday and Saturday will make for a three-day stretch of 80’s, despite the average date of our last 80-degree day in Philly having already passed, which was on Oct. 7. It’ll be muggy on Friday and shower and thunderstorm chances materialize on Saturday as an expansive cold front crosses the region. Behind this front, much cooler and crisp fall air will overtake the area by Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO