I think we all thought that Yoko Ono had a part in the Beatles break-up and Paul McCartney basically cleared it up for all of us. Paul McCartney tells the BBC that John Lennon broke up the Beatles. “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. The point of it really was that John was making a new life with Yoko [Ono, his wife]. John had always wanted to sort of break loose from society because, you know, he was brought up by his Aunt Mimi, who was quite repressive, so he was always looking to break loose.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO