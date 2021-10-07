CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Spire Hospitality expands leadership team; more personnel moves

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpire Hospitality is bolstering its leadership team amid growth, plus Auberge Resorts Collection has named key team members:. Spire Hospitality grows team to accommodate growth. Spire Hospitality, a nationally recognized third-party hotel management company specializing in creating value for its hotel investors while also delivering exceptional guest experiences and providing...

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

Hunter restructures leadership team

NEW YORK: Hunter has restructured and expanded its leadership team, creating new roles and making several promotions. The firm created the position of chief innovation and growth officer, promoting Gigi García Russo from partner to the new role, reporting to CEO Grace Leong. García Russo noted that Hunter’s headcount has...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide promotes Terry to CFO; more personnel moves

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken on new roles. Here’s a look:. Marriott Vacations Worldwide promotes Tony Terry to CFO. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has promoted Anthony (Tony) Terry to the position of EVP/CFO, effective Oct. 16. He will report to John E. Geller Jr., who remains the company’s president, but will relinquish the CFO role.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Sage Hospitality Group makes leadership changes

Sage Hospitality Group has made a series of promotions and organizational changes that will allow the company to enhance its financial services, streamline growth efforts and leverage meaningful opportunities for operational effectiveness and alignment. The moves include the promotion of Jason Altberger to CFO for Sage Hospitality Group; the upcoming retirement of Ken Widmaier, EVP of growth; the promotion of Dean Stambules to SVP, acquisitions and business development for Sage Investments; and the streamlining of the company’s business development and finance/accounting services.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Dept Expands With First US-Based Global Leadership Hires

Amsterdam-based agency Dept is expanding into the U.S., naming its first global leaders to be based in the country. Amanda Schmidt joins the digital agency as chief people officer, coming from WPP/Group M’s Essence, where she was global chief people officer. Missy Foristall joins the agency as chief operations officer, coming over from the tech world from IBM, where she was vice president in its digital, marketing and technology groups.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Nashville Post

Acadia adds to leadership team after recent departures

Franklin-based behavioral health giant Acadia Healthcare has appointed a chief development officer and vice president of government relations. David Keys will serve as chief development officer, where he will focus on mergers and acquisitions, development and expansion opportunities, according to a press release. He joins the company from Atlanta-based Truist Securities, where he covered behavioral health and physician practice management sectors as managing director.
HEALTH
hotelbusiness.com

Where hotel property management and innovation meet

If the pandemic period has taught us anything, it’s that there is a convergence underway which brings together state-of-the-art technology with sound principles of property management. Pressures on revenue produced by uncertain forward-looking data, combined with labor shortages and price inflation for just about everything, means that in the current...
RETAIL
Puget Sound Business Journal

Pacific Program Management bolsters senior leadership team as firm expands national reach

SEATTLE, Wash. – October 5, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of two new key positions to its senior leadership team. Deb Hamm will take the role of Vice President of People, Culture and Operations and Ron Houghtaling will serve as PPM’s Vice President and Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Hamm is well-recognized by peers for her drive to achieve business results, while keeping teams engaged. She has created workforces in rapid builds, integrations, acquisitions, mergers, and high-volume recruiting at companies including Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (the number one distributor of beverage alcohol in the U.S.), Colliers International, and JPMorgan Chase (formerly Washington Mutual). Prior to joining PPM, Hamm ran her own consulting practice and brings more than 25 years of business experience coupled with HR strength to the firm. “I am eager to be a part of an organization that embeds a people-centric approach in everything it does,” said Hamm. “Culture is highly valued at PPM and having the opportunity to shape and encourage that positive culture as a core business strength is an exciting opportunity at a rapidly expanding firm.” Houghtaling is a seasoned CRE marketing professional and joins PPM from Marcus & Millichap where he led the corporate marketing team as Vice President in support of over 2,200 brokers and agents. During his tenure, he headed rebranding efforts for the firm's institutional properties and financing divisions, reimagined internal marketing and sales tools, and rebuilt the company's website, among other achievements. He also spent 17 years with CBRE in a variety of design, branding, and marketing leadership roles, including serving as the firm's head of America’s Marketing for brokerage, consulting, and corporate services operations. “I am excited to join the PPM team,” said Houghtaling. “This is such an interesting time for our industry and PPM is on the cutting edge of helping businesses re-think their workspace strategies and their approach to both capital projects and transition and relocation plans. I look forward to supporting our clients and teammates in sharing that mission.” Both Hamm and Houghtaling join PPM as the latest in a series of key leadership hires over the past year. The continued investment in senior leadership underscores the firm’s commitment to creating opportunity for businesses to maximize their real estate investment, drive productivity, and transform their space into an asset that attracts and retains talent. Over the past three years, Seattle-based PPM has expanded its reach to the hub cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., as well as 11 other locations across North America. “I am thrilled to add these two powerhouse leaders to our team,” said Clark Lindsay, CEO of PPM. “They come at a time when the industry we work in is undergoing fundamental change and the opportunities to tell that story have never been more important for both our clients and team. Deb and Ron will play a vital role in the success of our firm as we continue to grow our reach in key markets across North America.” Hamm will work from PPM’s headquarters in Seattle. Houghtaling will be based in Los Angeles, where he lives nearby with his wife and two sons. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.
SEATTLE, WA
rubbernews.com

Goodyear expands Patterson's role with new leadership position

AKRON—Goodyear is expanding Ryan Patterson's role, establishing a new position that allows him to lead within Goodyear Americas, the company's largest business unit. The Akron-based tire maker has named Patterson Goodyear Americas' chief operating and integration officer. In this role, he will lead the consumer and commercial business units in North America, overseeing the Americas integration plan.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
nddist.com

Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Expands Leadership Team

DALLAS, TX — The Lawless Group, manufacturers representation agency, announced the addition of leadership positions and progress on growing the agency to accelerate growth in the Eastern United States. This will be a phased approach allowing the Lawless Group coverage of existing central with expansion of east and south territories.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Rosewood Hotel Group makes appointments and promotions to leadership team

Rosewood Hotel Group has appointed of Lucy Werner as SVP, commercial, and the transfer of Caroline MacDonald from the global sales and marketing team to operations as SVP, operations, Americas. In addition to these appointments, the company has promoted Agnes Park to VP, deputy general counsel—global, Tony Chick to RVP and Stephan Tschuppik to RVP.
INDUSTRY
hotelbusiness.com

HB on the Scene at the NABHOOD Summit: CEOs talk recovery, lessons learned

During the second day of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers’ (NABHOOD) 25th annual International African-American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show, held at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, industry CEOs discussed how the industry is recovering and what they’ve learned from the worst period in the history of hospitality.
INDUSTRY
Austin Business Journal

This week's tech personnel moves: 2 new CEOs to know

Here are four recent hires we noticed in the technology and startup space. • FileTrail Inc., a records management software company that moved from California to Austin last year, announced it has named Harold Westervelt as CEO. It's the company's first CEO, and co-founder and president Darrell Mervau will remain with the company in a strategic role. Westervelt was most recently CEO of Sapiens Decision. Prior to that, he was president of INVeSHARE.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Hilton Hotels Resorts#Starwood Hotels#Even Hotels#Spire Hospitality#The Villa Florence Hotel#Ihg#Pillar Hotels And Resorts#Aimbridge Hospitality#Svp#Highgate Hotels
Inside Indiana Business

Anthem Inc. Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Anthem Inc. has made organizational changes to the senior leadership team. “The breadth and depth of our leadership ensures that we stand ready to deliver on our promises to those we are privileged to serve and our commitment to drive health beyond healthcare,” said Gail Boudreaux, -president and CEO. “Collectively, these individuals are industry leaders who are dedicated to driving growth, change and innovation as we work to become a lifetime, trusted health partner.”
BUSINESS
ourcommunitynow.com

EHealth Names Lincoln Financial CFO: Personnel Moves

Christine Janofsky, the new eHealth CFO, has worked for F&G and Nationwide as well as Lincoln. Kent Colwell was a client lead executive at Transamerica before becoming a TPA services vice president. The new New Hampshire market president at AmeriHealth Caritas was with a division of Centene.
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

PureBites Announces Expansion of Sales Leadership Team

(PRESS RELEASE) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA — Pure Treats Inc., the makers of PureBites, the leading brand in simple, high-quality ingredient treats, food, and toppers for dogs and cats is expanding its sales leadership team, including three new appointments. “We have received tremendous support and growth over the past 3 years...
PET SERVICES
insurancebusinessmag.com

CSRisks announces leadership boost for specialty lines team

Capitol Special Risks (CSRisks) has welcomed Alison Green to its specialty program group division as director of brokerage. Green has extensive knowledge and experience working with carriers and wholesale brokers. During nearly two decades in the executive lines industry, she has built relationships while monitoring market conditions, handling complex risks, and solving her clients’ problems.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Fast Casual

Freddy's adds 3 execs to leadership team

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has named Laura Rueckel as CMO and and Erin Walter as VP of Brand Marketing. Additionally, the Wichita, Kansas-based brand has also promoted Jill Tinsley to director of Communications. She joined Freddy's in 2019 as manager of Public Relations. "I'm thrilled to welcome Laura and...
BUSINESS
hotelnewsresource.com

Vizergy® Expands Alliance with Sabre Hospitality Solutions

Vizergy® Digital Marketing, a leader in digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, today announced a new agreement with Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a leading technology and software company serving the hospitality industry. Building on the long-term and successful relationship between Sabre and Vizergy, this new agreement will expand Vizergy’s...
INDUSTRY
The Drum

Admix Strengthens Global In-Play Supply Leadership Team

LONDON & NEW YORK - 29 September, 2021 - Admix, the pioneering In-Play advertising platform that bridges the gap between mobile games and brands, is thrilled to announce the appointment of mobile gaming and media industry expert Stefan Adamczyk as VP of Global Partnerships. Stefan’s primary goal is to expand...
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Standard International promotes Amber Asher to CEO

Standard International, parent company of Standard Hotels, Bunkhouse and Peri Hotels, has promoted Amber Asher to CEO. She succeeds Amar Lalvani, who will become executive chairman after serving as CEO for the past eight years. Alongside Lalvani, Asher has played a key role in building Standard International’s team, overseeing the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy