Spire Hospitality expands leadership team; more personnel moves

SEATTLE, Wash. – October 5, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of two new key positions to its senior leadership team. Deb Hamm will take the role of Vice President of People, Culture and Operations and Ron Houghtaling will serve as PPM’s Vice President and Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Hamm is well-recognized by peers for her drive to achieve business results, while keeping teams engaged. She has created workforces in rapid builds, integrations, acquisitions, mergers, and high-volume recruiting at companies including Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (the number one distributor of beverage alcohol in the U.S.), Colliers International, and JPMorgan Chase (formerly Washington Mutual). Prior to joining PPM, Hamm ran her own consulting practice and brings more than 25 years of business experience coupled with HR strength to the firm. “I am eager to be a part of an organization that embeds a people-centric approach in everything it does,” said Hamm. “Culture is highly valued at PPM and having the opportunity to shape and encourage that positive culture as a core business strength is an exciting opportunity at a rapidly expanding firm.” Houghtaling is a seasoned CRE marketing professional and joins PPM from Marcus & Millichap where he led the corporate marketing team as Vice President in support of over 2,200 brokers and agents. During his tenure, he headed rebranding efforts for the firm's institutional properties and financing divisions, reimagined internal marketing and sales tools, and rebuilt the company's website, among other achievements. He also spent 17 years with CBRE in a variety of design, branding, and marketing leadership roles, including serving as the firm's head of America’s Marketing for brokerage, consulting, and corporate services operations. “I am excited to join the PPM team,” said Houghtaling. “This is such an interesting time for our industry and PPM is on the cutting edge of helping businesses re-think their workspace strategies and their approach to both capital projects and transition and relocation plans. I look forward to supporting our clients and teammates in sharing that mission.” Both Hamm and Houghtaling join PPM as the latest in a series of key leadership hires over the past year. The continued investment in senior leadership underscores the firm’s commitment to creating opportunity for businesses to maximize their real estate investment, drive productivity, and transform their space into an asset that attracts and retains talent. Over the past three years, Seattle-based PPM has expanded its reach to the hub cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., as well as 11 other locations across North America. “I am thrilled to add these two powerhouse leaders to our team,” said Clark Lindsay, CEO of PPM. “They come at a time when the industry we work in is undergoing fundamental change and the opportunities to tell that story have never been more important for both our clients and team. Deb and Ron will play a vital role in the success of our firm as we continue to grow our reach in key markets across North America.” Hamm will work from PPM’s headquarters in Seattle. Houghtaling will be based in Los Angeles, where he lives nearby with his wife and two sons. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO