Car dealership business Vertu Motors said profits are set to be ahead of expectations after bosses were able to take advantage of supply chain problems and raise prices.The company said drivers are happy to pay more after saving money during lockdowns, and more workers are looking to drive to offices rather than take public transport.In the six months to August 31, pre-tax profits hit £51.1 million compared with just £3.9 million in the same period a year earlier during the height of the pandemic. Revenues rose 71.9% to £1.9 billion.As a result, full-year profits are likely to be more than...

BUSINESS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO