CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why the Gaming Industry Is Fueling the Upcoming Wave of Branded Tokens

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

The gaming industry, which spawned NFTs in the form of CryptoKitties, has long paved the way for new forms of customer engagement and monetization. While NFTs aren’t exactly new to gaming, their uses are maturing. Games are also exploring the use of branded tokens and stablecoins. This will mean big changes for gaming and adjacent industries from consumer brands, to sports, eSports and entertainment.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why Strong Design Is a Game-Changer for Digital Brands

While there are many things that can make or break a new digital brand, few are more important for growing your initial audience than strong design sensibilities. The need for strong design goes well beyond coming up with a logo. Design affects your website and all other marketing materials, and can influence everything from users' initial impressions to your ability to convert sales.
psu.com

Top Upcoming PS5 Game Releases

The list of upcoming PS5 game releases is endless. We have some which are launching very soon in the last few months of 2021 while we have some which we might need to wait a little longer for. Patience is key!. Rather than giving you a complete list, we’re here...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Gaming Development Platform, UrGaming Launches Its Native Token, URG-U Tokens

The trillion-dollar crypto market is replete with various trends and communities, from decentralized finance [DeFi] to the emerging non-fungible token [NFT] market, and the budding crypto gaming community, this industry, since its proliferation, has opened avenues for the exponential growth of these other fads. Currently worth over $16 billion as...
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Computer Space revolutionized the gaming industry – here’s why you probably haven’t heard of it

Before Pong there was Computer Space, the first commercial video game. The progenitor of today’s US$175 billion industry debuted on Oct. 15, 1971, at the Music Operators of America trade show in Chicago. Housed in a futuristic-looking cabinet, Computer Space took its place alongside the latest jukeboxes, pinball machines and other coin-operated games manufacturers were pitching to arcade and bar owners.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
WWLP

Former World of Warcraft lead programmer launches game studio in New Orleans, ‘welcomes’ unionization

NEW ORELANS, LA (BRPRROUD) – Former Blizzard programmer Jeff Strain formally announced the opening of a new video game studio in New Orleans on Wednesday. In a press release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Governor John Bel Edwards and Strain announced that the studio, named Possibility Space, will make “large-scale video games for a global […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bitcoin.com

NFT Gaming Pioneer Vulcan Forged Launches New DEX for Gaming Tokens

PRESS RELEASE. Vulcan Forged has launched a new and revolutionary decentralized exchange for gaming tokens following the success of its gaming metaverse, VulcanVerse. Cardiff, United Kingdom – Blockchain gaming platform, Vulcan Forged, is announcing the launch of the first-ever decentralized exchange (DEX) purpose-built for gaming tokens, VulcanDEX. The DEX will allow users of the gaming platform to trade any gaming token without the need to register. Players will then be able to use their newly acquired tokens in their respective game.
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Upcoming 2021 Co-op Games To Look Forward To

We’re about a month into the new year, which means we still have so many great video game releases to look forward to this year. This year like last is a bit different than most, but now more than ever video games are keeping people connected –and no games do that better than cooperative titles. Here are some of the promising upcoming co-op Games releasing in 2021 to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Forsaken: How to Get Arcade Tokens & All Arcade Games Guide

Find out where to get Arcade Tokens and all of the Arcade Games you can play in the new Forsaken Cold War Zombies map. The wait is over and players are finally hopping into the new Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken. However, one of the highlights of the map comes in the form of some unexpected minigames.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Digital Assets#Spotify#Cryptokitties#Nft Dynamics
Deadline

ViacomCBS To Launch NFT Platform For Digital Collectibles Based On Its Brands In The Spring

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Why A Strong Brand Reputation Starts With Trust

Susan Beermann | Chief Marketing Officer | NAVEX Global. The past year has shown us all that protecting your brand’s reputation never gets easier. Granted, the last 18 months have been particularly difficult for many organizations. But the basic need to earn customers’ loyalty never went away and will remain long after this pandemic is behind us.
SMALL BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Colors on Chain Announces Exciting Reward Game Based on NFT Colors

For the purpose of staying decentralized, Colors On Chain was built without specifying any specific rarity or characteristics. It is a collection of 8,888 distinct yield-revealing NFT colors produced and kept on-chain in perpetuity (art included). With the tokenId and position in a hex code string (length 6), a random...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cogconnected.com

Nickelodeon Will Host Tournament For Its Upcoming Brawler Game

Nickelodeon Will Host A Tournament For Its Upcoming Game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl has been hyped since its announcement, as it plays on fans’ nostalgia by giving them the players to fight with their favorite Nickelodeon stars of the olden times including Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. The game is officially set for release on October 5th on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Switch. To celebrate its release, Nintendo will be hosting a throwdown invitational to find out who’s the best brawler around.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

3 NFT Tokens With High Growth Potential For The Second Wave Of NFT Mania

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Overall, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are essentially digital collectibles that represent various tangible or intangible objects. A handful of examples are paintings, songs, collectible sports cards — even tweets or NBA tickets. That said, since they are essentially certificates of ownership, NFTs allow collectors to buy and sell virtually any digital asset, including one-of-a-kind digital versions of real-world valuables.
CURRENCIES
The Drum

Why brands must reconsider their value exchange with consumers

Tim Bond, Director of Insight at the DMA discusses why diversity and values-led marketing are now key drivers for customer acquisition and engagement. The pandemic has brought about the rapid rise of a new paradigm brands must be aware of, where value must also be aligned with the right values. There have been some interesting shifts in consumers’ behaviour and acceleration of some of the trends the DMA have been tracking since it first started conducting this research in 2016.
RETAIL
cryptoglobe.com

Revolutionizing the Green Industry With Proof-of-Origin and OUD Token

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
INDUSTRY
Earth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Meet the World of Waves Crypto Token Designed to Do Good

What if the money we used could also do good every time we spent it? There’s a movement among cryptocurrency developers to add a social purpose to the coins they make. Earth911’s Mitch Ratcliffe talks with the co-creators of the World of Waves token, a cryptocurrency that has a “built-in tax” that “[support] as many charitable organizations in the world as possible while rewarding holders with substantial returns.” Sami Touzani and Kristijan Tot explain how they developed the idea of a crypto token aimed at helping clean up the world’s oceans.
PODCAST
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy