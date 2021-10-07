Why the Gaming Industry Is Fueling the Upcoming Wave of Branded Tokens

ViacomCBS is entering the NFT space in a multi-year partnership with tech group Recur to create a platform for IP and franchise. The platform, to launch in spring of 2022, will allow fans to buy and trade non-fungible tokens. These are unique digital assets increasingly common in the art and entertainment world that are meant to be collectors items and drive content revenue for creators and companies. ViacomCBS said it will draw on all its consumer brands for the tokens, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. ViacomCBS said consumers will be able to pay with most...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO