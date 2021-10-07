Why the Gaming Industry Is Fueling the Upcoming Wave of Branded Tokens
The gaming industry, which spawned NFTs in the form of CryptoKitties, has long paved the way for new forms of customer engagement and monetization. While NFTs aren’t exactly new to gaming, their uses are maturing. Games are also exploring the use of branded tokens and stablecoins. This will mean big changes for gaming and adjacent industries from consumer brands, to sports, eSports and entertainment.cryptocoingossip.com
