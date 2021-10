News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When you’re sick, injured, or suffering from any form of ailment, you cannot afford to waste any time. So, whether you’re classed as an emergency patient or not, you need to streamline your healthcare traveling process to ensure that you receive the right care from the right people at the right times. Fortunately, comprehensive advice on finding, setting up, and managing this form of travel can be found below.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO