CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

21 Countries, 16 Years: Massive Study Shows Impact of Colorectal Cancer Screening

Medscape News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis transcript has been edited for clarity. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from University of Oxford in England. I have had a lifelong professional interest in the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer. A nice paper popped up recently in The Lancet Oncology, looking at the impact of colorectal cancer screening.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Introduction to Lung Cancer Screening and Treatment

The second part of the webinar Lung Cancer Screening and Treatment: What's Next? focuses on the review of lung cancer screening and treatment status amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating faculty include Albert Rizzo, MD, FCCP, FACP, FAASM; James L. Mulshine, MD; Andrea Borondy Kitts, MS, MPH; and Sandip Patel, MD.
CANCER
Medscape News

Increased Risk for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Extends to Third-Degree Relatives

Even third-degree relatives of people with early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) are at elevated risk for the disease, according to a new study that researchers say could influence screening recommendations. Among first-degree relatives, there was a sixfold increased risk of developing the malignancy before age 50 in comparison with the general...
CANCER
ehn.org

We’re miscalculating the cancer risk from a massive class of chemicals: MIT Study

Around the world, regulators have long relied on one compound to assess a community's lung cancer risk from a class of chemicals that we're exposed to while grilling burgers, waiting in traffic, and breathing in wood smoke from a fire. That compound—benzo(a)pyrene, a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH)—however, only accounts for...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Screening#Cancer Treatment#University Of Oxford#The Lancet Oncology#European
tmj4.com

Cancer screening - Adam King , MD

Adam King , MD, internist, talks about why you should get cancer screening even though you feel fine. Dr. King discusses who should get screened for cancer and at what ages, and recommends having a conversation about cancer screening whenever you see your Froedtert & MCW health care provider. Report...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Maintenance Therapies in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: Maintenance therapy is a fairly common method that we apply in colorectal cancer, partly because the response from chemotherapy is pretty good in first-line treatment. Most patients will benefit from chemotherapy initially, but at some point, toxicities become limiting. This becomes more of an issue with oxaliplatin-based treatments than with irinotecan-based treatments.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

10-year study of cancer in children shows promising ways forward

Though survival rates for children diagnosed with cancer are improving, not all children respond to current medical treatments. Cancers in children, adolescents and young adults can be resistant to medical treatments or recur even when initial treatments appear successful. Findings of a 10-year study led by the Translational Genomics Research...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
WCVB

Colorectal cancer cases rising in younger adults

BOSTON — Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the country and affects African Americans at a higher rate than other groups. The patients are also getting younger. Evelyn Reyes showed the scars left behind when two feet of her colon had to be surgically removed...
BOSTON, MA
megadoctornews.com

Study Shows How Steroid Nasal Sprays May Impact COVID-19

Cleveland Clinic – A Cleveland Clinic Study found that patients who regularly use steroid nasal sprays are less likely to develop a severe case of COVID-19. It also reduced their risk for hospitalization, ICU admission and death. “This does not mean that people should use nasal sprays to treat COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seacoast Online

Dartmouth-Hitchcock research team approved for $32.7M for study on colorectal cancer screening in older adults

LEBANON, N.H. - A research team at Dartmouth-Hitchcock led by Audrey H. Calderwood, MD, MS, director of the Comprehensive Gastroenterology Center, and associate professor of medicine of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice (TDI) at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, has been approved for a $32.7 million funding award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) for a large study on colonoscopy versus stool-based testing for older adults with a history of colon polyps.
LEBANON, NH
MedicalXpress

Study identifies sulfatase as potential drug target for inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer

A new study published in Nature has found that a single sulfatase contributes to the degradation of mucus that protects the intestinal lining, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. The human gut microbiota significantly impacts several aspects of intestinal health and disease, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

More accurately identifying colorectal cancer through microbiome composition

In order to study colorectal cancer more efficiently, microbiome scientists from the University of Tartu have been able to characterize microbiome composition from sample tubes used in colorectal cancer screening for testing fecal occult blood. Epidemiological data suggest that the incidence of colorectal cancer is expected to increase 60% by...
CANCER
Nature.com

Suppression of autophagy promotes fibroblast activation in p53-deficient colorectal cancer cells

Deficiency of p53 in cancer cells activates the transformation of normal tissue fibroblasts into carcinoma-associated fibroblasts; this promotes tumor progression through a variety of mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment. The role of autophagy in carcinoma-associated fibroblasts in tumor progression has not been elucidated. We aimed to clarify the significance of autophagy in fibroblasts, focusing on the TP53 status in co-cultured human colorectal cancer cell lines (TP53-wild-type colon cancer, HCT116; TP53-mutant colon cancer, HT29; fibroblast, CCD-18Co) in vitro. Autophagy in fibroblasts was significantly suppressed in association with ACTA2, CXCL12, TGFβ1, VEGFA, FGF2, and PDGFRA mRNA levels, when co-cultured with p53-deficient HCT116sh p53 cells. Exosomes isolated from the culture media of HCT116sh p53 cells significantly suppressed autophagy in fibroblasts via inhibition of ATG2B. Exosomes derived from TP53-mutant HT29 cells also suppressed autophagy in fibroblasts. miR-4534, extracted from the exosomes of HCT116sh p53 cells, suppressed ATG2B in fibroblasts. In conclusion, a loss of p53 function in colon cancer cells promotes the activation of surrounding fibroblasts through the suppression of autophagy. Exosomal miRNAs derived from cancer cells may play a pivotal role in the suppression of autophagy.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Lung Cancer Trial Shows Screening At-Risk Groups Lowers Mortality Rates

Between October 2011 and February 2013, UKLS researchers randomized 4055 high-risk participants to either a single invitation to screening with LDCT or to no screening. A lung cancer screening trial in the UK has provided more support for lung cancer screening in identified high risk groups, according to a University of Liverpool press release.
CANCER
nny360.com

Firms should encourage cancer screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Cancer Prevention in Action Program is encouraging employers to help employees stay up to date with cancer screening such as mammograms by adding a benefit for paid time off for cancer screenings. Many women had to put their mammogram on hold because...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Sequencing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: For both regorafenib and TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride], the trials were designed in an almost-identical clinical setting. These were all patients with treatment-refractory colorectal cancer who had progressed on 5-FU [5-fluorouracil], oxaliplatin, irinotecan, and the biologics that are clinically indicated. How do you choose 1 of those 2 agents? There are some general principles that you will use. For example, toxicities of both drugs differ. TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is more of a chemotherapeutic or cytotoxic chemotherapy drug. Bone marrow toxicity is the limiting toxicity here, so if your patients have had a lot of chemotherapy in the past and bone marrow is their major toxicity, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is not a good option. On the other hand, if somebody has a lot of diarrhea from their prior surgeries, then regorafenib is probably not a good strategy. If patients develop more hand-foot-skin reactions from regorafenib, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is a great option for them.
CANCER
skepticalraptor.com

mRNA cancer vaccine – immunotherapy for colorectal cancer

Germany-based BioNTech, the company that developed the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, has announced an mRNA cancer vaccine for colorectal cancer. I hate to get excited about new technologies, but it’s clear that mRNA vaccines could lead to a lot of advances in medicine. Let’s take a look at this...
CANCER
Ponca City News

Colorectal is the third most common cancer diagnosis in America

Body PONCA CITY, Okla. (September 30, 2021) – Many people often shudder when their doctor informs them it’s time for a screening colonoscopy. But regular screening, beginning at age 45 for people with average risk factors, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
PONCA CITY, OK
MedicalXpress

Research points to a strategy for overcoming colorectal cancers' immunotherapy resistance

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, which unleash the immune response against tumor cells, have revolutionized cancer treatment; however, the medications aren't effective in a large number of patients, including those with colorectal cancer. New research published in PNAS that was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE) provides insights on why some types of colorectal cancer don't respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors and offers a strategy to overcome their resistance.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy