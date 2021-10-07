CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham make loan decision for Winks

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham will not consider allowing Harry Winks to leave on-loan in January. Winks, 25, has made just one Premier League start this season. He wants to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign to get some games under his belt, and is even willing to go abroad.

