NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen gets blunt about colossal showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

By Johnny Recks
 5 days ago
The meeting between the 3-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday is going to be must-watch football. It’s almost like a playoff game masquerading as a regular-season contest, with the Bills and the Chiefs expected to make the postseason. There should be massive attention for that game for that reason plus the fact that both teams have elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen for the Bills and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.

Two Teffts
5d ago

the BILLS have been playing conservatively lately. so expect them to open up the playbook to confuse KC and the defense has been lights out. it's going to be a great game regardless of the outcome.

