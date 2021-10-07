Explosive Growth: Smart Homes and the Internet-of-Things
The internet-of-things, or IoT, is the future. IoT describes the interconnected network of “smart” devices that surround us — devices that used to be analog. These physical objects, say a thermostat or a doorbell, are now embedded with sensors, processors, and the ability to interact with the world around them. Products like Samsung’s (KRX: 005930) line of smart-fridges, Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ring, and Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Nest.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0