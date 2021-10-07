Explosive Growth: Smart Homes and the Internet-of-Things

What makes some online marketplaces so successful? How have they turned retail (and logistics, for that matter) on its head? The answer is intelligence. Thanks to digital technology and an expansive network infrastructure, some online marketplaces know more about the demand chain that it’s built between brands and consumers than most traditional retailers can possibly grasp. They know when customers consider a product by their clicks. They know where the product is located and the quickest way to get it into customers’ hands. They know if a customer liked the product based on reviews and has a fairly good idea if and when the customer will buy it again. And, in some situations, they even know if a customer used the product a while, then sold it to someone else—on an online marketplace.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO