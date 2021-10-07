24-hour Wawa proposed along Route 512 in Northampton County
A 24-hour Wawa convenience store is planned to be built on a five-acre stretch along Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Jaindl Land Development Co., the property owner and developer of the project, this past Tuesday gained conditional use approval for the 5,585-square-foot store, 90 Highland Ave. Township supervisors gave the nod in a unanimous 4-0 vote as long as required road improvements are provided.www.lehighvalleylive.com
