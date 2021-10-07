CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

24-hour Wawa proposed along Route 512 in Northampton County

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
 5 days ago
A 24-hour Wawa convenience store is planned to be built on a five-acre stretch along Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Jaindl Land Development Co., the property owner and developer of the project, this past Tuesday gained conditional use approval for the 5,585-square-foot store, 90 Highland Ave. Township supervisors gave the nod in a unanimous 4-0 vote as long as required road improvements are provided.

13 Lehigh Valley businesses recognized for employing people with disabilities

The Lehigh Valley Employment Coalition is recognizing 13 local businesses for their commitment to and excellence in employing people living with disabilities. The LVEC typically recognizes businesses every year with an honorary breakfast, but due to COVID-19 is foregoing to breakfast this year. Still, the 13 award recipients will take part in two panel discussions put together by the LVEC in partnership with CareerLink, to provide information to employers looking to diversify their staffs by hiring people with disabilities.
For Matey’s, pandemic boon means end of Fountain Hill eatery and start of something bigger

The cheesesteaks might be leaving when Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza closes in Fountain Hill, but patrons won’t have to look far to find the popular pizza. The coronavirus pandemic, which financially ravaged so many area businesses, actually helped owner Michael Matey in his side secondary business. The Bethlehem resident opened Matey’s Famous Steaks and Pizza, along Broadway, in 1989 with his parents, Ron and Carol Matey. The menu began with a dozen recipes created by Margaret Matey, Ron’s grandmother, in the 1950s. It grew to over 20 varieties of cheesesteaks and 15 varieties of pizza, as well as salads, burgers and milkshakes.
1 hurt after car flips, bursts into flames near Allentown-Bethlehem border, cops say

A driver was injured when his car overturned, took out an electrical pole, and ignited into flames in Allentown, police said. Allentown Police Captain Michael Becker, Jr. said the accident happened at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Hanover Avenue, near the Bethlehem border. The male driver was headed west when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, Becker said.
LANTA stops will move for first lady Jill Biden’s Lehigh Valley visit

First lady Jill Biden’s scheduled visit to Allentown on Wednesday means LANTA stops will temporarily move from the Allentown Transportation Center. Starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, boarding stops will be moved from the transportation center at Sixth and Linden streets to Eighth and Linden streets near the PPL Center, the Lehigh And Northampton Transportation Authority said in a news release.
Pa. puts black bear population at about 20K as hunting season gets underway

My, how times have changed. I’m old enough to remember when Pennsylvania’s bear hunting season was a three-day affair that ran the Monday through Wednesday just prior to Thanksgiving. Today, thanks to the state’s robust bear population and the different seasons to pursue bruins with archery gear, muzzleloaders and modern firearms, there seems to be some type of bear hunting opportunity available throughout the entire fall.
The day Bethlehem Steel went bankrupt: ‘I never thought it would really happen’

It can’t be overstated: Bethlehem Steel was Bethlehem. And when the industry titan declared bankruptcy 20 years ago this week, it was a death knell. Steelmaking here had already stopped and the company was selling off property to keep itself afloat. Some hoped government intervention and negotiations with labor unions could stave off the inevitable, but it was too late: Steel would close for good two years later.
Feds bet $327.6M on rapid COVID test from Bethlehem’s OraSure

The No. 1 national strategy for bringing the coronavirus pandemic to heel is vaccinations, but the federal government wants to see more robust testing for COVID-19, as well. Bethlehem-based OraSure Technologies Inc. is poised to play a big role in helping people learn whether they’re infected, with quick results and a less invasive testing procedure than the widely used deep-nasal-cavity swabbing.
