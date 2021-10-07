Fajita Pete’s Expands Into Colleyville

After introducing itself to the area last year, Fajita Pete’s has now opened its newest restaurant inside the Colleyville Stampede Shopping Center. For over 10 years, the quickly-growing catering concept has been delivering award-winning fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, flautas, queso and salsa to hungry diners on the go, including at its most recent restaurant at 711 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 100. Now it has opened its 24th location at 4712 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 140, with the hopes of expanding into four more locations in the DFW Metroplex.