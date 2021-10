New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday. Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before. A gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO