Bringing the television industry one step closer to its global business partners, RX France and Mip Markets, the entertainment content market giant, are launching the multifaceted, online TV-business platform OneMip, it was announced at Mipcom in Cannes. Building on the momentum created for online markets during the pandemic, the new destination will provide a year-round home for the global TV community. The platform will offer a global directory, business networking opportunities and a new content showcase, as well as a bouquet of other services and opportunities. “The launch of OneMip comes in response to the industry’s appetite for year-round business networking,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO