Majority of U.S. teens don't expect businesses alone to fix global warming, survey finds
With the clock ticking, who will solve the problems of climate change and global warming?. Most U.S. teens believe that everyone should help. Nearly 70% of teens said that fixing climate change and global warming is the responsibility of all of us, as individuals, according to a survey released Thursday by Junior Achievement. The survey was conducted online by Engine Insights in September and polled more than 1,000 13- to 17-year-olds about their views on the environment.www.cnbc.com
