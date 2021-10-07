CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nations League drama and Newcastle takeover – Football Weekly Extra

By Max Rushden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

The controversial Newcastle United takeover has finally happened. Is it fair to ask their fans to take a moral stand when so many haven’t before?

In the Nations League, Spain finally ended Italy’s unbeaten run at the San Siro. Two lovely goals from Ferran Torres got the win as Leonardo Bonucci saw red in a great semi-final. Sid and Nicky discuss that, and give us an update on what’s happening in La Liga and Serie A.

We also discuss abuse in the women’s game in the USA, Australia and Venezuela, and look back at the Women’s Champions League midweek games. Marcus Christenson joins us to talk about the Guardian’s Next Generation: our pick of the best young talents out there.

Plus: reader emails, fact checks and Rentaghost.

Photograph: Getty Images

Newcastle confirm Saudi-led takeover after Premier League gives approval

The Saudi-led takeover of top-flight English soccer club Newcastle United has been approved, the Premier League has announced. The Premier League said it had settled legal disputes that had initially stalled the takeover process, and received ‘legally binding assurances’ that the Saudi Arabian government will not effectively own the club.
Newcastle takeover: Amnesty International urges Premier League to reconsider allowing deal

The Premier League has been urged to consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights record again after the settling of a commercial dispute appeared to clear the way for a Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United.A Saudi ban on Premier League rights holder beIN Sports being able to broadcast in the country is understood to be being lifted after four and a half years, while a one billion dollar arbitration process between the broadcaster and the kingdom is also understood to have been settled.The ban on beIN, plus alleged Saudi involvement in piracy of its content, are thought to have been key obstacles...
Liverpool Are Amongst Premier League Clubs Including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City To Complain About Newcastle Takeover

Liverpool and the 18 other clubs in the Premier League have arranged an 'emergency meeting' to discuss Newcastle United's takeover. Newcastle United's takeover has sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. With the amount of money Newcastle now sit on, they could easily, in a few years be a force to...
Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
Newcastle United takeover Q&A: How and why Newcastle have become one of the world's richest football clubs

A Saudi-led consortium has completed their takeover of Newcastle United, bringing Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club to an end, but what does it mean going forward?. The takeover involves Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) taking a controlling 80 per cent stake in the club, with the purchasing consortium led by Amanda Staveley.
Amanda Staveley says Newcastle's long-term ambition is to win Premier League after takeover

Amanda Staveley has told Sky Sports News the long-term ambition for Newcastle United is to top the Premier League after the club's takeover was completed on Thursday. "Newcastle United deserves to be top of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there," Staveley, the chief executive of PCP Capital Partners who is now a director on the Newcastle board, told Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.
Football rumours: Steve Bruce facing the axe following Newcastle takeover

Steve Bruce seems set to be the first major casualty of Newcastle coming under new ownership. The 60-year-old has told the Telegraph the new owners “may well want a new manager”, which has only increased speculation he will be given the chop before the Toon face Tottenham next weekend. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are being reported to be frontrunners for Bruce’s job.
Newcastle takeover: Why did the Premier League allow the Saudi-backed buyout to go through?

As long as six months ago, the Premier League was given expert counsel that it would be virtually impossible to get any independent legal advice from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia [KSA] on whether the Public Investment Fund [PIF] is in any way separate from the state. It is why some of those whose analysis was requested have responded with utter bafflement, and some anger, that Thursday’s statement cited “legally binding assurances” that the absolute monarchy “will not control Newcastle United Football Club”.
WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
The Guardian

