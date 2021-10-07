CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade—Including This Year's 4 New Balloons

By Alexandra Hurtado
 5 days ago
Give thanks! The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning to the streets of New York City for its 95th annual stroll through Manhattan in 2021. Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, revealed in September that the annual holiday spectacle will be “closer to its original form” this year after being reimagined as a television-only event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

