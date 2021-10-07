Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Florida Escambia River Near Century affecting Escambia County. For the Escambia River...including Century...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Escambia River Near Century. * Until late Monday morning. * At 7:05 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:05 AM CDT Saturday was 18.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.