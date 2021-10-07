Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Gasconade, Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Gasconade; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended as visibilities continue to gradually improve as the fog slowly dissipates this morning.alerts.weather.gov
