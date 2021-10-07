Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 06:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 800 PM MST Thursday. * At 654 AM MST, Gauge reports indicate elevated flow on Tonto Creek making roads built through the river impassible. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.alerts.weather.gov
