CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Here’s what you said about the proposed beef processing plant

By Julia Hunter
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpaGZ_0cK30cFa00

On Sunday, we asked you to share your opinions on the proposed development of a 500,000-square-foot meat processing plant between Hopkinsville and Pembroke. It was expected to employ between 1,300 and 1,400 workers and slaughter more than 2,000 cows a day.

Less than 48 hours later, the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council announced that the county had been eliminated from consideration.

According to the feedback of Hoptown Chronicle readers, it’s a result that many of you were likely pleased about.

Of the 32 responses we received, 69% were opposed to the development, 19% were in favor of it and 12% wanted more information.

Even though it appears that the development is no longer in the cards for Christian County, we wanted to share your responses here to provide the community and public officials with a better understanding of residents’ concerns to help inform discussions about future developments.

Concerns about environmental impact

Readers were most concerned about the potential environmental impact of the meat processing development, with nearly a third of respondents expressing reservations about the effect it would have on our region’s ecosystem.

Other top concerns included an expectation that there wouldn’t be enough local workers to staff the plant and the belief it “wasn’t a right fit” for Christian County.

“While jobs are needed in the county, we need employment opportunities that will attract well-educated applicants, not minimal wage earners,” a Gracey resident said. “I also oppose the manner in which local officials and recruiters have approached the entire process. I don’t think it necessary for the public to know every detail of possible recruitment actions, but I do think that the community was left unawares for far too long.”

Local officials said the company would pay wages ranging from $19 to $25 an hour.

Commenters also felt that the development posed a threat to their quality of life and worried about odors, traffic issues and increased demand on local services.

While just six respondents expressed support for the plant, several of them highlighted opportunities in potential job growth and a positive economic impact.

“People of Hopkinsville need jobs,” said Pat Woods of Hopkinsville. “They have to feed their kids and provide homes.”

An appeal for greater transparency

We also asked readers what they wanted public officials to consider as they made decisions regarding the proposal.

The overwhelming majority of responses called for increased transparency and many specifically urged community leaders to have conversations with those living in the affected area. They expressed frustration with the lack of opportunity for public comment and one Christian County resident, frustrated at the level of secrecy surrounding the proposal, commented that it “already feels too late to say anything about it.”

“I really think there should be a county referendum in order that transparency be foremost,” another respondent said. “Since tax revenues have been discussed, residents who could possibly benefit from or be saddled with additional tax responsibilities should have the right to make their opinions known.”

A Hopkinsville resident, who was in favor of the development, suggested that local officials visit communities with similar plants and talk to residents in those communities in order to quell related concerns.

Suggested alternatives

As local officials move forward and consider future developments, some readers offered ideas for the type of industries they’d like to see move into Christian County.

Those who did arrived at one consensus: a focus on the future.

Several suggested that community leaders consider companies that would encourage education and offer higher-paying jobs. One Christian County resident suggested a facility that would encourage “youth to learn a technical trade” and has long-term benefits.

Other recommendations included distribution centers or automotive manufacturers.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Opponents of slaughterhouse cancel meeting

Organizers have canceled an Oct. 12 meeting they were planning to rally opposition to a slaughterhouse that American Foods Group considered building near Pembroke. David Wimpy, who lives on John Rivers Road about a mile from the proposed site, said his group decided there was no reason to meet after the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council announced Monday evening that AFG had dropped Christian County from consideration and would pursue a site (or sites) elsewhere.
PEMBROKE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Aviation records shed light on slaughterhouse discussions

Four aircraft landed Thursday morning at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport, carrying individuals who were in town to discuss a proposed beef processing facility. Flight logs and public records hint at possible topics of discussion during the whirlwind of meetings that followed their arrival. Four flights arrived Thursday morning at the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Hopkinsville, KY
Industry
Christian County, KY
Industry
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Gracey, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Hopkinsville, KY
Business
Christian County, KY
Business
County
Christian County, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Beautification office recognizes local businesses

The Hopkinsville Beautification Commission recognized three local businesses — LuLu’s Place restaurant on East Ninth Street, Hopkinsville Brewing Co. on Fifth Street and Lamb Funeral Home on LaFayette Road — with its Keeping Hopkinsville Beautiful Awards for September. The businesses were recognized during Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The awards...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hal McCoy appointed to Land Bank Authority

The Land Bank Authority acquires and demolishes tax-delinquent, inner-city properties with a goal to convert lots into useful properties for new housing, economic development and recreational spaces. Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Hopkinsville businessman Hal McCoy to the Hopkinsville and Christian County Land Bank Authority, according to a Sept. 10...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Madisonville passes ordinance to make mayor, city council elections nonpartisan

Madisonville City Council passed an ordinance in a 5-1 vote on Monday to change its elections for city council and mayor to nonpartisan races. Before Monday’s vote, there were only seven cities out of more than 400 across the state that still held partisan local elections, according to the Kentucky League of Cities. Councilman Adam Townsend, before voting in favor of the ordinance on its second reading, said the issues that come before the local government aren’t usually partisan.
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Beef
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky is investing in several initiatives to address farmer suicide

Kentucky is investing in efforts to prevent farmer suicide, including a program to teach people in farming communities how to recognize warning signs of suicide and how to head it off; expanding the state’s suicide-prevention call center; funding to collect more data; and an initiative that asks people to reach out to someone if they are feeling “down-and-out, lonesome or blue.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Lawmakers discuss expanding solar energy in Kentucky

Advocates are urging Kentucky to develop solar energy projects on farms and abandoned coal mines as the state considers expanding its renewable energy portfolio. Developers have been planning and building large-scale solar projects around the state — some more successfully than others — as the technology becomes more affordable and pressure increases to develop renewable energy.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

CCPS leaving mask mandate in place

Christian County Public Schools will continue to require that staff, students and visitors wear masks inside school buildings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district announced Monday. “In an effort to limit quarantine absenteeism … this policy will remain in effect for the time being. It will be...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy