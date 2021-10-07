CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleaning up Our Oceans... Before It’s Too Late

By Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics
 7 days ago

Distinctive pink lift bags made by Halcyon Dive Systems are being used to retrieve abandoned ghost nets and other plastic waste from the world’s oceans. The special fabric for the bags was developed by Trelleborg. Trelleborg materials are renowned for being present in a huge range of technologies and environments...

