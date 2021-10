Steam’s user reviews debuted in 2013, and have since become an important component of Valve’s PC games platform. But reviews have also become a big problem – perhaps not for Valve so much as the developers trying to get their games noticed in a catalogue that now includes more than 30,000 titles. Angry users can bombard a game with negative reviews for reasons that have little or nothing to do with the game itself, lowering its discoverability and potentially dooming it to financial failure. So, what if they actually worked?

