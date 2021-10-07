CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bill Would Require Ransom Disclosure Within 48 Hours

By Dan Gunderman
Bank Info Security
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require the reporting of ransom payments within 48 hours of the transaction. The bill, put forward by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., would require the Department of Homeland Security to create a voluntary website to log ransom payments and task DHS with a comprehensive study of the correlation between ransomware and cryptocurrency.

www.bankinfosecurity.com

Related
beincrypto.com

Warren Drafts ‘Ransom Disclosure Act’ as Ransomware Attacks Increase

Two U.S. officials proposed a new bill which targets victims and hackers involved in ransomware attacks amidst a rise in incidences. The legislation proposes victims of ransomware attacks in the U.S. file an incident report within 48 hours of payment. Senator Elizabeth Warren and House Representative Deborah Ross proposed the bill titled ‘Ransom Disclosure Act’.
CONGRESS & COURTS
inforisktoday.com

New Legislation Eyes Both Ransom, Incident Reporting

A bipartisan effort to implement cybersecurity incident reporting and the tracking of ransomware payments has been introduced by leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. While it differs from other reporting legislation introduced in the Senate Intelligence Committee in July, lawmakers say they hope to reconcile the two bills.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bank Info Security

Democratic Lawmakers Urge Agencies to Act on Ransomware

A congressional letter sent to the heads of four federal agencies on Friday expressed an urgent need for the Biden administration to continue combating ransomware. This includes a particular focus on the cryptocurrency infrastructure that is enabling these cyberattacks, four Democratic lawmakers say. The letter, written by Sens. Ed Markey,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Capitol Police union is throwing its weight behind a whistleblower who blasted how two senior leaders handled the 1/6 attack.

"We are no better off today than we were on January 6th," the union wrote in response to the POLITICO scoop. The news: The Capitol Police union said a Sept. 28 whistleblower complaint backs up their contentions about insufficient action in the leadup to the Jan. 6 attack by Sean Gallagher, the force's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its former acting chief.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
