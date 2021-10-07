New Bill Would Require Ransom Disclosure Within 48 Hours
U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require the reporting of ransom payments within 48 hours of the transaction. The bill, put forward by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., would require the Department of Homeland Security to create a voluntary website to log ransom payments and task DHS with a comprehensive study of the correlation between ransomware and cryptocurrency.www.bankinfosecurity.com
