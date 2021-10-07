CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Automatic Self-Cleaning Filter for 15um to 1500um Micron High Solids Removals

By Spiral Water Technologies, Inc
 7 days ago

Features rugged, stainless steel construction and available in simplex and duplex configurations. Electropolished 316 stainless steel housings and Tri-Clover® hygienic 3A finish fittings. Protects food washdown systems from higher solids and seasonal upsets. Original Press Release:. Spiral Water Technologies Introduces Model 850SS Automatic Self-Cleaning Filter for High Solids Removal in...

Spiral Water Technologies Introduces Model 850SS Automatic Self-Cleaning Filter For High Solids Removal In Industries Requiring Sanitary Processes

Spiral Water Technologies (SWT), a leader in advanced high solids separation and concentration filters, introduces its Model 850SS Automatic Self-cleaning filter. The latest offering in the company’s portfolio of advanced filtration products and systems, the low maintenance Model 850SS (stainless steel) was specifically developed for food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and other sanitary processes requiring high solids removal at micron levels from 15um to 1500um.
