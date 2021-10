The term 'autonomous driving' has been flung around in recent years, but is yet to be fully realized. Manufacturers such as Toyota have implemented autonomously driving vehicles in the real world, but not without a few serious incidents, and Tesla, which offers a semi-autonomous Autopilot system, has recently launched a Beta version of its full self-driving tech, but is still plagued by technical and legal troubles. While manufacturers still get to grips with the new tech, people are divided on the idea of relinquishing control of their own vehicles, and according to a recent survey undertaken by Volkswagen, close to half of those questioned think they can still drive better than a computer.

