Over 500 students getting more accessible — and free — healthcare at Columbus school
More than 500 Columbus children will now have more accessible at affordable healthcare through a new program opened at their school. Motivated by the idea that unhealthy students can’t learn to their full potential, community leaders gathered Wednesday at Dorothy Height Elementary School to help Valley Healthcare System celebrate the opening of the Muscogee County School District’s second school-based health center.www.ledger-enquirer.com
