Bonnie Joan Schrecengost
Bonnie Joan Schrecengost, 69, of Warren, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a several month illness on Oct. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born on July 19, 1952 in Curwensville Pa., to Otis and Anna Kephart. She graduated from Curwensville High School in 1971 and went on to attend Dubois Business College, where she met her future husband, Dennis Schrecengost. They were married on May 11, 1974. Together they had two children: Lori and Randy.www.timesobserver.com
