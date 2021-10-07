CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlee® to Feature New Remote Cable Cutter and Hands-Free Pulling Accessory at the 2021 NECA Convention & Tradeshow, Oct. 9-12, in Nashville

ROCKFORD, Ill. (October 5, 2021) – Greenlee, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, announced its participation in-person at the 2021 NECA Convention & Tradeshow, Oct. 9-12, in Nashville. A proud premier partner of NECA and sponsor of the event’s opening reception, Greenlee has several major activities planned throughout the show, including hands-on demos with its latest tools, fun contests and more.

The Verge

Cadillac axes Escalade’s hands-free driving feature due to chip shortage

The 2022 Escalade is heading into production, but it’ll be missing a key feature when the first customers pick up their new ride: the hands-free driving mode known as Super Cruise. It’s the latest feature to get the axe as a result of the global semiconductor shortage, which has been an especially big drain on the auto industry.
CARS
lyon.edu

Kresge Gallery to feature ‘Swing Low’ by Chris Revelle beginning Oct. 12

The Kresge Gallery will feature Chris Revelle’s exhibition, “Swing Low,” from Oct. 12 to Nov. 15. The reception will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Revelle is an interdisciplinary artist with a civically-engaged and research-based studio practice. Through the examination of history, language, and visual culture, his work confronts the failures and abuses of social, political, and economic systems. Revelle has exhibited his works in the United States, Hong Kong, London, South Korea, and India. He was the recipient of the 2018 Idea Capital Grant and a finalist for the 2017 Hong Kong Human Rights Art Prize. He is the former Chair of Fine Arts for the Savannah College of Art and Design in Hong Kong and earned his M.F.A. from the School of Art at California Institute of the Arts.
BATESVILLE, AR
State
Missouri State
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New wa;l-through metal detector provides precise location of one or more metal objects simultaneously.

Designed for schools and government buildings, as well as large public arenas used for sporting events and concerts. Includes an Auto-Scan function that automatically selects the optimal operating frequency for environmental noise cancellation. Can be wired or wirelessly networked for control and monitoring purposes. Original Press Release:. Garrett Releases New...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New One Touch Indexing Clamps Available in Flanged or Threaded Style

Features ON/OFF markings and perceptible "click" to indicate locked and unlocked states. Offers precision locating in a single operation where components slide or rotate into position. Quarter-turn knobs allow for quick locking and unlocking without the use of tools. Original Press Release:. One Touch Indexing Clamps Combine Easy Clamping with...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hermetic Solutions Group Acquires FilConn

Trevose, PA -- September 23, 2021 -- Hermetic Solutions Group (“HSG” or the “Company”), a global provider of highly engineered performance and protection solutions for mission-critical microelectronics, is pleased to announce that it has acquired FilConn, an industry leading manufacturer of precision high reliability connectors. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Compact Temperature Transmitters with Pressure Rating of 3,915 psi (270 bar)

Standard temperature ranges from -22°F to 302°F (-30°C to 150°C) Proven PT1000 sensor provides reliability, stability and unbeatable performance. Ideal for mobile hydraulics, automotive, heat exchangers, HVAC, transportation and refrigeration controls. Original Press Release:. NOSHOK Announces Upgraded and Expanded Compact Temperature Transmitters. Berea, Ohio (October 12, 2021) NOSHOK announces the...
ELECTRONICS
#Energy Efficiency#New Remote Cable Cutter#The Red Wing Shoes#Apprentice Day#Strutslayr#Shear Head
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Eastman Machine Achieves Record-Setting Exhibition at 30th Annual IBEX Show

Eastman Machine Company had its most successful exhibition, in terms of sales, at the 30th annual International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s largest technical trade event for marine industry professionals. The three-day event brought multi-million dollars in sales for the cutting machine manufacturer, solidifying Eastman’s presence and support of the boating industry, including partnerships alongside elite boatbuilder cooperatives.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

