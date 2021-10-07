Greenlee® to Feature New Remote Cable Cutter and Hands-Free Pulling Accessory at the 2021 NECA Convention & Tradeshow, Oct. 9-12, in Nashville
ROCKFORD, Ill. (October 5, 2021) – Greenlee, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, announced its participation in-person at the 2021 NECA Convention & Tradeshow, Oct. 9-12, in Nashville. A proud premier partner of NECA and sponsor of the event’s opening reception, Greenlee has several major activities planned throughout the show, including hands-on demos with its latest tools, fun contests and more.news.thomasnet.com
