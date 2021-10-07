Greenlee® to Feature New Remote Cable Cutter and Hands-Free Pulling Accessory at the 2021 NECA Convention & Tradeshow, Oct. 9-12, in Nashville

The Kresge Gallery will feature Chris Revelle’s exhibition, “Swing Low,” from Oct. 12 to Nov. 15. The reception will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Revelle is an interdisciplinary artist with a civically-engaged and research-based studio practice. Through the examination of history, language, and visual culture, his work confronts the failures and abuses of social, political, and economic systems. Revelle has exhibited his works in the United States, Hong Kong, London, South Korea, and India. He was the recipient of the 2018 Idea Capital Grant and a finalist for the 2017 Hong Kong Human Rights Art Prize. He is the former Chair of Fine Arts for the Savannah College of Art and Design in Hong Kong and earned his M.F.A. from the School of Art at California Institute of the Arts.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO