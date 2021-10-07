CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Heidi Ganahl’s Challenge to ‘Critical Race Theory’

By Post Contributor
pagosadailypost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story by Faith Miller appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 5, 2021. At a University of Colorado Board of Regents committee meeting on Tuesday, the political discourse over critical race theory was front and center — and featured a candidate for governor. CU Regent Heidi Ganahl, who recently jumped...

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Glenn Youngkin’s Complicated History on Critical Race Theory

In an effort to court skeptical right-wing voters, investment firm exec turned Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin has made banning critical race theory from public schools a cornerstone of his campaign. But there are a couple of problems with Youngkin’s pledge. First, Virginia schools say CRT doesn’t...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Merrick Garland
Washington Times

Parents groups fighting critical race theory object to Justice Dept. probe

Parents groups combating the spread of critical race theory in their children’s schools on Tuesday criticized the Justice Department’s announcement that it will organize law enforcement to protect school board members and other education officials. A coalition of six parents groups sent an open letter to North Carolina Superintendent of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ncpolicywatch.org

Read it here: Johnston County’s new anti-Critical Race Theory policy is an absurd mishmash

The ongoing national campaign to stoke the fears of white voters over issues of race and public education hit a new low in Johnston County recently when the local school board adopted a new policy that purports to tell teachers how they should instruct students in American history. As Policy Watch education reporter Greg Childress reported yesterday, the move came in response to a threat by county commissioners to withhold just under $8 million in funding.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
trust.org

FACTBOX: U.S. states outlawing education on critical race theory

LONDON, Oct 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of schools face fines or losing funding while teachers could be suspended as lawmakers across the United States move to limit teaching about race and racism in American society. Critical race theory (CRT), a once-obscure academic concept, has become the focus of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Critical Race Theory#Lawsuits#Republican#Democratic
callnewspapers.com

Outrage about critical race theory is ‘artificial,’ says reader

In the June 23 edition of the Call, a story referred to “critical race theory” and “both sides”. The faux outrage about “critical race theory” is an artificial construct by one major national cable news outlet in America, only. It’s not real. It actually doesn’t exist outside of it’s heavy consumers of anti-Biden propaganda like the older, whiter Fox News viewing audience.
SOCIETY
whitestationscroll.net

The impact of critical race theory within schools

Due to the media policy of Shelby County Schools, an employee’s attributed quotes will be referred to as Source A. When Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill that banned the teaching of critical race theory within schools, not much happened. Most teachers already shied away from mentioning this topic, and while this bill has become law, it does not prevent students from acknowledging the privileges of others and themselves on the basis of race.
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

The Oppressors v. The Oppressed: Critical Race Theory In a Nutshell

Locke’s Brian Balfour gives a quick primer on the origins of critical race theory in this conversation with Mitch Kokai. Be sure to learn more by perusing the online/printable version of Locke’s critical race theory primer. Donna came to the John Locke Foundation in January 2003 after freelance writing for...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Assembly Prohibits Teaching of Critical Race Theory

On a party-line vote, the Wisconsin Assembly has prohibited the teaching of Critical Race Theory. That’s a concept that systemic racism and implicit bias exist in the country’s institutions and it maintains the dominance of white people in modern society. Opponents point out that no K-12 public schools in Wisconsin include the concepts in their curricula.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Representative LaKeshia Myers Issue Statement Regarding Wisconsin Legislature’s Passage of Critical Race Theory Bills

MADISON– Representative LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) issued the following statement regarding AB 411 and AB 414. Myers stated, “The bills passed by the legislature today, should be called the ‘White Supremacy Preservation Package of 2021’, because that is what they represent. Both AB411 and AB414 are bills in search of problems. The authors claim the bills are against the teaching of Critical Race Theory—a legal doctrine they have consistently mis-characterized—but they are in effect the centerpieces of a concerted GOP effort to roll back the clock and return us to a time when racial inequity, sexual assault, and strictly Eurocentric ideas were commonplace. Diversity is the bedrock of our country and one of greatest sustaining forces of our future. As evidenced by recent census reports, America’s non-white populace is growing by leaps and bounds; AB411 and AB414 are testaments to the fear and distress the population shift stokes in the minds of many Republicans.”
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

AG Garland’s son-in-law’s education company supports critical race theory

The education company co-founded by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s son-in-law is facing fresh scrutiny after it was revealed the company supports critical race theory curricula while servicing 23,000 schools in the nation, costing tax payers hundreds of thousands of dollars — while Garland cracks down on opposition to the ideology.
SOCIETY
pinejournal.com

Esko officials address critical race theory

Parent’s attending the Esko School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 11, had many questions for the board, one being whether the district taught critical race theory to its students. While school boards do not have to respond to questions or comments during the forum section of the meeting, as it is...
ESKO, MN
@JohnLocke

Critical Race Theory Seeps Through American Education

Peter Kirsanow, Christopher Ross, and Maximos Nikitas write for the Federalist about evidence of Critical Race Theory’s growing influence. The critical race racket has become nearly ubiquitous in American education, as shown by the recent embrace of this radical ideology by America’s two largest teachers unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). …
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Critical race theory is a potent issue in the Virginia governor’s race

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin doesn’t get the most applause during his rallies when he talks about lowering taxes or assails President Biden. The loudest cheers come when Youngkin promises to ban critical race theory in Virginia on his first day in office. His Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, calls this...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy