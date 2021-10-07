Heidi Ganahl’s Challenge to ‘Critical Race Theory’

MADISON– Representative LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) issued the following statement regarding AB 411 and AB 414. Myers stated, “The bills passed by the legislature today, should be called the ‘White Supremacy Preservation Package of 2021’, because that is what they represent. Both AB411 and AB414 are bills in search of problems. The authors claim the bills are against the teaching of Critical Race Theory—a legal doctrine they have consistently mis-characterized—but they are in effect the centerpieces of a concerted GOP effort to roll back the clock and return us to a time when racial inequity, sexual assault, and strictly Eurocentric ideas were commonplace. Diversity is the bedrock of our country and one of greatest sustaining forces of our future. As evidenced by recent census reports, America’s non-white populace is growing by leaps and bounds; AB411 and AB414 are testaments to the fear and distress the population shift stokes in the minds of many Republicans.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO