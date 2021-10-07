New Semi-Automatic Cut-Off Machine for High-Speed Steel

Impressed by CNC machining but a bit overwhelmed by the process? You’ll love the Carvera fully automatic desktop CNC, which offers smart features that simplify the whole job. Designed for makers, this fully automatic desktop CNC machine makes the process much less complex by offering an automatic tool changer, auto probing, dust collection, and more. So you won’t have to vacuum up your space when you’re done, and you don’t have to deal with fine-tuning every detail. Furthermore, it has an impressively compact form that makes it easy to fit anywhere in your workspace. While most hobby-level machines don’t have smart features, this one gives you super fine results without you having to adjust every detail. Ready-to-use out of the box, this gadget makes machining easy to master no matter your experience level.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO