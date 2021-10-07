CAMANO-OTERO, Jamie Marie - D U I
On Saturday, October 2, 2021 around 03:00AM a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 Block of Market Street, Lemoyne. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jamie Marie CAMANO-OTERO. While speaking with Officer(s), CAMANO-OTERO exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and / or a controlled substance. CAMANO-OTERO was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges will be filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
