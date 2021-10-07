CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

OPINION: Cleaning My Swimming Pool is Like Building Strong Towns

By Daniel Herriges
pagosadailypost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story by Daniel Herriges appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 6, 2021. I never thought I’d be the type to own a swimming pool. Too much work, and besides, I’m a public parks kind of guy who grew up taking swimming lessons at the neighborhood municipal pool. But when in Florida, do as the Floridians do, so ten years into living down here, I finally took the plunge and got the bare minimum version: an assemble-it-yourself, above-ground pool 15 feet in diameter.

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Tips On How To Clean And Maintain Your Swimming Pool

If you own a pool, you know that you have to maintain and clean it regularly so that it can be used properly and look amazing. Even though they seem like a great thing to have, pools are very demanding, for they need constant care and supervision. Here are some tips on how to properly take care of your pool.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANIMALS
gpkmedia.com

Swimming Pool Set To Reopen

Among reports addressed by the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Tuesday evening October 12, was an update by municipal swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock. After noting the recent repair project was now complete, Blacklock said efforts were now underway to reopen the facility. While final details still need to be worked out, he told board members present plans would see the swimming pool reopen with an adjusted winter schedule Monday, October 18.
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Clean Water#Swimming Lessons#Green Algae#Water Systems#Strongtowns Org#Floridians
Wake Up Wyoming

Watch an Angry Bear Try to Attack Fishermen in their Boat

I now know that I've had a false sense of security when I'm in a boat. A brand new video share shows an angry bear who really was trying to attack fishermen as they were cruising down a river. I normally restrict my bear shares to things that happen in...
ANIMALS
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Eats Asphalt After Egging on Huge Elk

Another year of visitors to Yellowstone National Park so far has amounted to the same old buffoonery by tourists that just have to get that close-up photograph. I think officials at Yellowstone National Park should hang signs above the entrances reading, "Stupid is as stupid does." What is it about the planet's very first designated national park that attracts so many bungling oafs? As a frequent visitor to the park, it's a sight I've witnessed so many times I'm becoming desensitized.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
East Bay Times

Piedmont’s new pool complex coming along swimmingly so far

PIEDMONT — Plans are on track for Piedmont’s long-awaited new community pool, city officials say. A firm has been chosen to do the design, planning and engineering for the swim complex. Former City Administrator Paul Benoit, who is consulting for the pool project, said the name of the firm will be released after the City Council has reviewed their proposal at the council’s Oct. 18 meeting.
PIEDMONT, CA
Shropshire Star

Swimming pool plan set to be backed by councillors

Plans for a new multi-million pound swimming pool are set to be approved by councillors. Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet is expected to back a move to create a new pool in Dawley – with the aim of using the facility to celebrate the achievements of its most famous son, Captain Matthew Webb.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Only In Arizona

Enjoy Your Own Private Pond When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Arizona Cottage

If you’ve ever longed to step into the pages of a fairytale, now’s your chance. Tucked away in the Tonto National Forest, PondHouse Cottage is a quaint getaway near Payson that features its own private pond. Teeming with wildlife and surrounded by lush greenery, this charming Airbnb truly looks like it was plucked straight out […] The post Enjoy Your Own Private Pond When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Arizona Cottage appeared first on Only In Your State.
PAYSON, AZ
mauinow.com

New Wailuku Pool to Close Oct. 15-16 for Maintenance, Deep Cleaning

The New Wailuku Pool will be closed from noon Friday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 16, for maintenance and deep cleaning of the pool. The facility will reopen on from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, for recreational swimming, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The Department appreciates...
WAILUKU, HI
Dezeen

Salboy to create swimming pool and spa in Victorian arches under Manchester Central

Dezeen promotion: property developer Salboy has unveiled plans to convert the Victorian arches under the former Manchester Central railway station into luxury facilities for a new residential tower. Salboy is working with Manchester-based architecture practice SimpsonHaugh on Viadux, a development that will create 399 one- and two-bedroom apartments over 40...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Derelict swimming pool makes splash as new Montrose cinema

Movie fans will be "blown away" by the transformation of an abandoned swimming pool into a new cinema complex, its bosses say. The eight-year £3.5m project in Montrose has incorporated some original features, including turning the old pool's diving blocks into seating. It was bought from Angus Council for £1...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy