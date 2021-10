The city of Austin and Travis County have moved to Stage 3 pandemic risk-based guidance as of Oct. 12. The shift follows a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, dropping from a moving average of 27.6 on Oct. 4 to 19.4 on Oct. 11. Additionally, the number of available intensive care unit beds has improved throughout Texas' Trauma Service Region O, which includes Travis County, with 54 beds available, up from zero at the height of the delta variant's surge in Central Texas. As of Oct. 11, there were 90 coronavirus patients in Austin-area ICUs, down 62% from 237 on Aug. 22.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO