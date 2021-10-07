CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Birdtalker Break Out of Their Old Ways with “Old Sob Story” (premiere)

By Jonathan Frahm
PopMatters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark humor pervades Birdtalker’s new music video. Directed by Jason Hassell, the clip features the rest of the band as clowns haunting Zack Green throughout the mundane day-to-day. It all feeds into a metaphor for acceptance, and it’s a whole lot of fun to boot. The tune is another taste of the adventurous indie folksters’ new self-titled album (8 October, AntiFragile). Its rambunctious energy reflects the band as a whole, with melodies as driving and persistent as its aforementioned clowns.

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

The Velveteers Bring Crunch and Thump on Their Debut ‘Nightmare Daydream’

The Velveteers are a trio from Boulder, Colorado, featuring Demi Demitro on vocals and baritone guitar and Jonny Fig and Baby Pottersmith on drums. They have a lot of crunch and a massive bottom end despite not having a bass player. Two drummers and a lower-than-usual guitar will do that for you. The band attracted the attention of Black Keys frontman/guitarist Dan Auerbach, who produced Nightmare Daydream, their debut album.
BOULDER, CO
PopMatters

Moor Mother Makes Accessible and Challenging Music on ‘Black Encyclopedia of the Air’

Camae Ayewa, better known as Moor Mother, has an uncanny ability to inhabit a variety of genres but always seems like she’s born to create whatever project she takes on. Whether it’s free jazz poetry (Circuit City), noise (Fetish Bones), or a good old-fashioned collaborative album (BRASS, with Billy Woods), her discography is a pure delight for any music fan who can’t sit still with one particular style.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Anna Sun Celebrates the Pleasures of Obsession on “Mine”

Pop music has always glorified the object of one’s affection. There is nothing one’s lover cannot do. They can protect and save us from the world and make us happy when we’re sad. This conceit has been incorporated into many meta-pop songs: the “I know they are just a regular person, but they do something no one else can” tunes to me. One wants to be “Bobby’s Girl” or with “A Guy Named Joe” because they make one feel special. The listener identifies with the desire of the singer rather than judges the person loved. They don’t want to be Bobby or Joe; they just want to be that person’s mate.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Clowns#Antifragile#Popmatters
PopMatters

Ulla’s ‘Limitless Frame’ Is Spine-Tingling and Hair-Raising in the Gentlest Sense

For several years now, Ulla Straus has been making meticulous, tactile ASMR music that feels made for the body as much as the mind. It’s intimate, touchy-feely, and gets under your skin in the best way possible. It’s not a stretch to say that Ulla’s on the cutting edge of ambient music today—no one else sounds quite like her, with the possible exception of her frequent collaborator Perila. The two artists teamed up for last year’s Transparent Waters of Blue EP and LOG ETERNAL LP, which I wrote about back in January. LOG ET3RNAL fused their ASMR-laden sound-worlds in achingly beautiful ways, creating what I called the “musical equivalent of a flickering candle”.
MUSIC
PopMatters

BadBadNotGood Spead Their Wings on the Ambitious ‘Talk Memory’

There was a period of time where BadBadNotGood were the proverbial “next shit”. Their 2011 viral videos that saw the band covering various Odd Future tracks catapulted them to almost overnight fame. Their ice-cool and varied approach captured the hearts and minds of not just jazz and hip-hop heads but also broader fans of alternative music. It’s easy to forget how different the cultural landscape was in 2011. Nu jazz, neo-soul, and broken beat were more comparably niche interests, and BadBadNotGood undoubtedly aided in their growth in popularity.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Billy Corgan Break Out 35-Year-Old Rarities for Acoustic Performance

When William Patrick Corgan announced that he’d be performing four acoustic sets at Madame ZuZu’s Emporium — the tea shop he owns in Chicago — they were billed as “William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990.” For those who struggle with calendars, that means it’s all pre-Gish, and thus before the Billy Corgan that fans have come to know and love over the last three decades both with and without the Smashing Pumpkins (although Corgan and guitarist James Iha technically formed the band and began performing together in 1988).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
PopMatters

Violent Femmes Celebrate 40 Years of Punk Folk

If you were a high school student in 1983, Violent Femmes would have been a part of your life, whether you liked it or not. The spindly acoustic riff that prefaces “Blister in the Sun” was like a clarion call for a generation of kids dealing with angst, bad relationships, and borderline delinquency. The Femmes summed up the experience of being a teenager in America in the early ’80s in one succinct broadside — their debut record Violent Femmes.
ROCK MUSIC
PopMatters

Kevin Morby Opens the Door on ‘A Night at the Little Los Angeles’

We know how the system works by now. An artist releases an album, follows it up with a Target-only bonus edition with a couple of extra songs. At ten, 15, or 20 years, the deluxe edition comes out, complete with a boring b-side, a couple of outtakes, and a second disc that’s either a live show or unexciting demos from the original album. We buy each copy because we’re just as ridiculous as the system. Indie-rocker Kevin Morby, though, has a different plan. He’s followed up last year’s Sundowner with a separate release of the four-track demos that led to it. In this case, though, the music warrants release, not only because of its story but also due to the set’s quality.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Michael J. Sheehy Says “Everything That Rises Must Converge”

Having long emerged from his critically celebrated but widely ignored band Dream City Film Club, Michael J. Sheehy has made significant strides, if sometimes equally unnoticed measures, in his solo ventures. Releasing a string of albums that have explored blues, folk, and rock with both curious experiment and dyed-in-the-wool tradition, Sheehy has been loyal to his instrument of choice: the guitar. Whether strummed acoustically or charged with electricity seemingly extracted from powers beyond the Earth’s mesosphere, Sheehy has always brought an at once spiritual and sensuously earthy practice to his guitar work. That is to say nothing of his voice; worn and weathered yet always lustrous, like tarnished gold.
MUSIC
rue-morgue.com

Brigitte Kali Canales Breaks Down Her Role In “The Old Ways”

While investigating a story of sorcery and healing in Veracruz, a journalist is kidnapped by a group of locals who claim she’s the devil incarnated in Christopher Alender’s THE OLD WAYS. Currently streaming on Netflix from Soapbox Films, THE OLD WAYS was written by Marcus Gabriel and stars Brigitte Kali Canales, Andrea Cortés, and Julia Vera.
TV & VIDEOS
nique.net

‘Many Saints:’ old stories and new friends

“The Sopranos” is arguably one of the most iconic television series of all time. Fans of the series will be excited to step back into the Sopranos universe with the release of “The Many Saints of Newark” on Oct. 1. Taking inspiration from “The Sopranos” creator David Chase, the film, which is a prequel to the show, adds depth to the existing characters and provides new and exciting elements to the story.
MOVIES
PopMatters

Insect Ark’s Dark Ambient Turn – Future Fossils EP Review

The journey of Dana Schechter with Insect Ark has been defined by change and evolution. Known from her tenure with Angels of Light and Gnaw and having worked with Swans and Arabrot, it’s no surprise that Schechter’s vision is one defined by an openness to experimentation. So, Insect Ark began as a solo vehicle, dealing in the ambient and ethereal realm. A series of EPs highlighted by an abstract flow of heavy ideas led to the act’s 2015 debut record, Portal/Well.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Sea.Hear.Now Brings Pearl Jam and Good Times to Asbury Park (photos)

Following a pandemic postponement in 2020, Sea.Hear.Now retained all the charm (and all the crowds) of prior incarnations. Beyond the music, the two-day festival included a surfing competition, environmentally friendly booths and activities, an “alley” where surfboards were crafted, and a pop-up art gallery offering art from performers. There were also several art installations along the beach, including this surfboard arch that would have been familiar to prior attendees.
THEATER & DANCE
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE OLD WAYS

Brigitte Kali Canales, Andrea Cortės, Julia Vera, Sal Lopez, AJ Bowen. Release Date: August 5, 2021 (theatrical/Netflix); October 12 (DVD/Blu-ray/Digital) THE OLD WAYS is in one sense, as its title suggests, folk horror. However, it also brings a fresh take to exorcism, and not just because it is set primarily in Veracruz, Mexico (THE OLD WAYS was actually shot in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles).
MOVIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy