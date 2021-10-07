Birdtalker Break Out of Their Old Ways with “Old Sob Story” (premiere)
Dark humor pervades Birdtalker’s new music video. Directed by Jason Hassell, the clip features the rest of the band as clowns haunting Zack Green throughout the mundane day-to-day. It all feeds into a metaphor for acceptance, and it’s a whole lot of fun to boot. The tune is another taste of the adventurous indie folksters’ new self-titled album (8 October, AntiFragile). Its rambunctious energy reflects the band as a whole, with melodies as driving and persistent as its aforementioned clowns.www.popmatters.com
Comments / 0