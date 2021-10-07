CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police Log 10/7/2021

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOngoing situation with a couple of juveniles. Parents and School are trying to resolve issues. No Police Action taken. R/P stated that a known person rented several tools/equipment from The Rental Zone for a month. As of the listed date 10/06/21 the person had not returned the tools and staff was not able to speak to the person. Officers attempted to get in contact with the person but were unable to. R/P stated that the person called him back to return one of the tools. R/P stated that four tools/equipment are still in the person’s possession and were reported as stolen.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and 8 additional charges

On May 31, 2021 at 9:23PM, The OPD were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Chase Street for a male standing in the middle of the roadway blocking traffic. The suspect was later identified as 23 year old male, Martin Aguilar-Ledesma of Oxford. As police officers approached, Aguilar...
OXFORD, PA
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Oct. 7

WINTER HARBOR — Police received multiple 911 calls in recent weeks. Ten accidental or abandoned emergency calls were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 2. Officer Eli Brown received a report Sept. 28 that somebody was behind the IGA with a flashlight. Brown responded and determined it to be the resident who lives behind the IGA who was outside with his flashlight.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
crimewatchpa.com

Drugs/Public Drukenness and Related Offenses

Police have charged Walton with drug offenses and public drunkenness after police contact on Sep 23rd in the 100 blk. of N. Church St. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 4th. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Police Blotter Activity - 10/3/21 - 10/9/21

10/3/21 at 4:25 PM, Officers were dispatched for a missing person report in the 600 Block of Meadow Creek Lane. (KS-21-007316). Later that evening Officers were advised the missing person was located in a hospital. 10/3/21 at 8:13PM, Officers were dispatched for an erratic driver in the area of S....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Action
crimewatchpa.com

POLICE INCIDENTS FROM 10/1/21 THRU 10/11/21

DOG LAW VIOLATION: On 10-1-21 Ardis Brandt (57) of Landisville was cited with Confined within Premises of Owner (S), stemming from an incident 9-25-21, where Brandt’s dog was found in the 200 block of Stony Battery Rd running at large. PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS: On 10-2-21 police responded to the 2800 block...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Warrant Service - East Front Street

The LBPD arrested Joshua Thomas HUBER, age 38, of Lititz, on an active arrest warrant. On 10/08/2021 at around 11:02pm, LBPD Officers went to HUBER’s residence after learning he had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers made contact with HUBER and took him into custody. The warrant was issued as the result of charges filed by another police department. HUBER was transported to the Lancaster County Prison to await further legal process on the warrant. There are no new charges associated with this event.
LITITZ, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Burgess, Elicia L - (1) Count Felony Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Elicia L. Burgess, F/32, of Drexel Hill, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Burgess and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Burgess and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Burgess and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Burgess and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Daily Blotter 10/12/2021

01:30 a.m. 200 Block Memorial Park Dr Directed Patrol. 07:08 a.m. 500 Block E Second St Department Services. 08:20 a.m. 200 Block Fairview Avenue Directed Patrol. 10:33 a.m. 100 Block S Church St Domestic Physical domestic between two individuals. Charges filed for terroristic threats and simple assault. 11:59 a.m. 600...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
crimewatchpa.com

Firearm not to be carried w/o a license

On 08/08/2021 at approximately 2:00am hours, West Chester Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S High Street for the report of an assault involving a firearm. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Isaac Mugwe,21/B/M of Coatesville. On 09/29/2021, Isaac Mugwe was taken into custody... All site...
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Haight, Phillip Michael - Protection from Abuse Violation

On October 7th, 2021 at approximately 1430 hrs the City of Bradford Police investigated a Protection from Abuse Order Violation at 75 Rockland Avenue. Police took into custody and charged Phillip M. Haight with violating the PFA order. Haight was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Dominic Cercone and remanded to McKean County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.
BRADFORD, PA
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: October 7, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

1 count DUI controlled substance (M)

Rhone, Khaleif - 1 count DUI controlled substance (M) and 1 additional charge. Shippensburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Queen Street. Khaleif Rhone was identified as the driver. Rhone was found to be driving under influence of a controlled substance. Rhone has been charged with DUI controlled substance and driving with a suspended...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

UPDATE: Missing and Endangered Juvenile

UPDATE: On 10/12/2021 at approximately 4:00 PM Cadyn was located in the Chambersburg area. CPD wants to thank the public for their continued assistance and support. On 10/10/2021 at approximately 11:00 PM Cadyn Newman left his residence wearing a white tank top, white socks, and dark blue basketball shorts. Newman is approximately 5'9'' tall and 180lbs. Anyone with information on Newman's whereabouts is requested to contact the Chambersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(1 count) of Possessing Instruments of a Crime

Santos-Pagan, Ashley Omar - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 2 additional charges. West York Police make arrest in Dewey Street Shooting. The West York Police have taken into custody Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan for the overnight shooting & home invasion / burglary of a Dewey Street home in West York Borough. Specifically, we allege that on September 18, 2021, at approx. 0230 hrs...
WEST YORK, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Megan's Law Violation - Failure to Comply With Registration

Pennsylvania State Police Troop K – Media Criminal Investigation Unit is attempting to locate Eric Scott JONES who has absconded from Megan’s Law requirements. JONES was convicted of rape in 2002. JONES has absconded from his Megan’s Law requirements and is currently a fugitive. Felony charges have... All site content...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crimewatchpa.com

Celissaint, Gamanuel - Defiant Tresspass

On 10/8/21 at approximately 5:19pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Plane Street for a threats complaint. Upon arrival the the Officer spoke with the caller who stated that Gamanuel Celissaint, age 29, of Columbia, PA was inside her home without permission. She stated that he had previously been told that he is not permitted to be on the property. When the caller asked him to leave he verbally threatened her. Based on the incident, the Officer filed charges for Defiant Trespass. Celissaint is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Joseph, Wisler - ( 1Count) Theft By Unlawful Taking (M1)

On 10/06/21 at approximately 10:00 PM the Chambersburg Police Department responded to a residence on N Third St for a reported theft. A suspect later identified as Wisler Joseph was observed on a home security camera taking property from the victims porch. Mr. Joseph was also observed on a Borough Surveillance System Camera walking with the stolen property. Mr. Joseph was located a short time after the initial police response and the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim. Mr. Joseph was charged with one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime.
crimewatchpa.com

Johnson, Monique R - (1) count Criminal Trespass and 2 additional charges

Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief / Disorderly Conduct Arrests, 9:02 a.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, 900 block Clark Street (LT) – Monique R. Johnson, F/42, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Johnson and another person pounded on the front door of the victim’s residence. Both then unlawfully entered the victim’s home, using an open front window. The victim then forcefully removed Johnson and the other person from the home. Once back outside, Johnson and the other person threw rocks at the windows of the residence, causing $200.00 in damage. Johnson and the other person also created a breach of the peace, causing numerous citizens to call 9-1-1 to report their actions. Both were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Shooting Investigation: 1500 block of South Cameron Street

On Sunday October 10th 2021, at about 5:30pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1500 block of South Cameron St for a report of shots fired with a person hit. Upon the arrival of officers they located an adult male victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided to the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital for advanced medical care. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
HARRISBURG, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Disorderly Conduct

On 10/07/2021 CPD units took a report of disorderly conduct at the intersection of Carlton Avenue and Alexander Avenue. The suspect was in a two door sedan gray in color and shot the victim with a nerf gun as she was walking. Anyone with information may contact CPD at (717) 264 4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy