Police Log 10/7/2021

Ongoing situation with a couple of juveniles. Parents and School are trying to resolve issues. No Police Action taken. R/P stated that a known person rented several tools/equipment from The Rental Zone for a month. As of the listed date 10/06/21 the person had not returned the tools and staff was not able to speak to the person. Officers attempted to get in contact with the person but were unable to. R/P stated that the person called him back to return one of the tools. R/P stated that four tools/equipment are still in the person’s possession and were reported as stolen.