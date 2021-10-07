CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Antibiotics can't save children from stunted growth in developing world

By University of Virginia
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntibiotics alone likely cannot overcome the complex factors that cause stunted growth and perpetuate the cycle of poverty in the developing world, new research suggests. An international team of researchers—including some from the University of Virginia School of Medicine—had hoped that some combination of antibiotics, vitamin B3 and a drug to treat diarrhea would lead to better growth for children in the African country of Tanzania. But a randomized, double-blinded study following almost 1,200 children found no benefit—half the children still suffered stunted growth.

UF team joins national study of brain development in infants, children

The University of Florida is one of a network of institutions selected to implement the National Institutes of Health’s HEALthy Brain and Child Development (HBCD) Study or HBCD, a longitudinal, multidisciplinary effort to study brain development and behavioral health in young children, the NIH announced Thursday. The HBCD study, which...
UNIVERSITY, FL
MedicalXpress

Study: Combined treatments are the most effective to stop smoking

Combination therapies, particularly varenicline and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) combined, are the most effective tobacco cessation pharmacotherapies, the largest review to examine the effectiveness and safety of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and medicines that people use to quit tobacco has found. The study, led by the University of Bristol, and published...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Deaths linked to 'hormone disruptor' chemical costs billions in lost US productivity

Daily exposure chemicals called phthalates, used in the manufacture of plastic food containers and many cosmetics, may lead to roughly 100,000 premature deaths among older Americans each year, a new study shows. The resulting annual economic burden is between $40 billion and $47 billion, a value more than quadruple that of previous estimates.
SCIENCE
