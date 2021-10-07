Study: Antibiotics can't save children from stunted growth in developing world

Acute tonsillitis remains one of the common childhood diseases in developing countries. Prompt and appropriate treatment based on the knowledge of the causative microbiota and their antimicrobial susceptibility pattern will improve the treatment outcome and reduce time and resources spent on treatment. This study aims to determine the pattern of microbiota isolates and their susceptibility pattern. The study was a combination of the retrospective and cross-sectional method. The medical records of children treated for tonsillitis were retrieved, as well as those of children who presented with acute tonsillitis for the study. Interviewer-administered questionnaire was used to collect data, as well as document information retrieved from their medical record: presenting symptoms, treatments received. Swab sample was taken for culture and antibiotic susceptibility test. Out of the 72 swab cultures, 29 (40.3%) yielded insignificant growth of gram positive cocci. A total of nine (9) different isolates were obtained from all the significant swab cultures. Streptococcus species (13, 18.6%) and staphylococcus species (11, 15.3%) were the commonest isolates. Imipenem and levofloxacin revealed high level of susceptibility, while Ampicillin and Cefexine recorded high resistance rates. The proportion of the cultures that were positive of significant growth, the proportion of these positive isolates that were Streptococcus spp. and varied sensitivity pattern obtained underpinned the importance to advocate for culture isolates and susceptibility pattern guided treatment. These will not only an efficient approach to management of acute tonsillitis, but also a strong approach towards effective implementation of antibiotic stewardship.

