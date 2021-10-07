First brain marker for an anxiety disorder discovered
By University of Otago
MedicalXpress
5 days ago
A University of Otago researcher has discovered a brain signal that will help improve the diagnosis and treatment of anxiety disorders. Professor Neil McNaughton and his team from the Department of Psychology have completed the final step in testing their biomarker, a brain rhythm produced by emotional conflict, in patients with anxiety.
New research from the University of Otago has helped identify which specific child behaviors may raise the likelihood of anxiety disorders developing in adulthood and conversely, which ones might give parents, whānau and childhood experts less cause for concern. The study, published in the international medical journal Psychological Medicine used...
Patients with bipolar disorder who experience manic episodes are more likely to show abnormal brain changes over time, according to one of the largest longitudinal brain imaging studies in its field to date. The study, led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and University of Gothenburg in Sweden, also confirms links between bipolar disorder and accelerated brain ventricle enlargement. The findings are published online in the journal Biological Psychiatry.
Doctors may prescribe off-label medications to help treat anxiety symptoms, especially when traditional anti-anxiety meds don’t work for you. We all have unique brain chemistry, so a medication that works for one person may not work for someone else. You may even find that FDA-approved anxiety medications are not effective for you.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For mothers and families struggling following the birth of a child — know you’re not alone, and there is help out there. Jessica Latin, a wife and a mother, specializes in perinatal mental health certified counselor based in Shreveport. “What that means is I counsel women...
Summary: Collaborative work on the brain atlas describes how different cells are organized and connected throughout the mouse brain. Understanding what differentiates brain cells can lead to new research and potential therapies for brain disorders. Source: Salk Institute. It takes billions of cells to make a human brain, and scientists...
Cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders increased by more than a quarter worldwide in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the first global estimates of impacts of the pandemic on mental health, published in The Lancet. In 2020, cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Sunday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and a homework helper platform wants to give parents tips on how to help children manage their feelings. Brailnly is a peer-to-peer learning platform for anyone in education to ask and answer questions. Patrick Quinn, a parenting...
Assessing meal-related symptoms among patients with disorders of the gut-brain interaction may improve and individualize treatment, according to a presentation at UEG Week Virtual 2021. “Up to 40% of the global population frequently experience gastrointestinal symptoms that reoccur and when these patients consult a doctor their standard of care routine...
A team of researchers from the University of California, San Francisco Health has successfully treated a patient with severe depression by targeting the specific brain circuit involved in depressive brain patterns and resetting them thanks to a new proof-of-concept intervention. Even though it centers around one patient, the groundbreaking study,...
Personalized medicine is the applied treatment or medication that is based on information about a patient’s genetics, lifestyle, and environment. A new study published in Nature Medicine shows how the combination of precision-medicine and deep brain stimulation (DBS) successfully treated a patient with severe treatment-resistant depression. Led by Andrew Krystal,...
The pandemic has led to a significant rise in major depressive and anxiety disorders globally, affecting women and younger people more in 2020, revealing a first global estimate of COVID-19 impact on mental health. The study, published in The Lancet, suggests that additional 53 million cases of major depressive disorder...
Multiple measures of sleep patterns and sleep efficiency are associated with lifetime diagnoses of mental illness, according to a new study that used wrist accelerometer data to track sleep. The study is publishing October 12th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Shreejoy Tripathy of the University of Toronto and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada, and colleagues.
When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
A simple form of talking therapy, delivered by trained support workers over the telephone, reduced loneliness in older people left isolated during the pandemic, the initial results of a new study have revealed. People were contacted weekly and were encouraged to maintain their social contacts and to stick to a...
Glial cells modulate the communication between neurons in the brain and play an active role in specific brain circuits. These cells perform a similar role in the enteric nervous system, which regulates how food travels through the gut. Until now, scientists did not know whether these glial cells belonged to...
Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity.
The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness.
Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
People with rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder act out their dreams. While sleeping safely in bed, for example, they might throw up their arms to catch an imaginary ball, or try to run from an illusory assailant. Such actions are more than just a nuisance. People with the disorder have a 50 to 80 per cent chance of developing a serious neurodegenerative disease within a decade of diagnosis.
Lung cancer patients whose symptoms of depression got worse after diagnosis died significantly earlier than those whose symptoms stayed the same or improved, a new study shows. Even patients who received new treatments that have dramatically improved survival for many people with advanced lung cancer saw their lives shortened if...
In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
Clinical trials in pregnant women are challenging but crucial for saving lives and the advancement of new therapies and treatments for mothers and babies. Published in Prenatal Diagnosis today, the team present their research on developing a new severity grading system with key definitions and responses for 'adverse events (AE)' that can occur in pregnancy trials. The 12 maternal and 19 fetal definitions have been adopted by the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities and it is hoped they will now be used by triallists, industry and other regulatory authorities.
