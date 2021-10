The vast potential of these building blocks of regenerative medicine is coming closer to being realized. You have full access to this article via your institution. The story of stem cells is one of potential. Like a talented young student, or a canvas awaiting the first stroke of an artist’s brush, these cells are not yet the finished article, and still have the capacity to follow many paths. It has long been thought that these self-renewing, shape-shifting cells could be the key to regenerating all manner of tissues damaged by injury or disease. So far, the dream has outpaced reality — only a handful of therapies involving stem cells have shown definitive efficacy. But researchers are starting to learn what makes stem cells tick, leading to clinical trials of therapies for various diseases.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO